A new rodeo has been created and will hold its kick-off event late this summer in Livingston.
Calamity Rough Stock Classic Rodeo is set for Aug. 19-20 at the Park County Fairgrounds. The rodeo is sanctioned by the Northern Rodeo Association, or NRA, and the Northern Women's Rodeo Association, or NWRA.
Calamity Rough Stock Classic Rodeo's parent company is Windy City Outlaws Inc., a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to promote Montana's agricultural customs and traditions, and support the local community, said Michael Klasing, president of Windy City Outlaws. The company plans to allocate a major portion of net rodeo proceeds to agricultural-related scholarships to help future ranchers and farmers in Park County, and other nearby counties, he told the Livingston Enterprise on Thursday.
“We're trying to keep the ag traditions alive,” Klasing said.
He said Big Circle Rodeo Company, owned by Sparky Dreesen and Paul Eiker, will be the stock contractor for the August performances.
“With nationally-known, high quality stock competing regularly at many popular rodeos, Mr. Dreesen and Eiker were our first choice,” reads a press release from Calamity Rough Stock Classic Rodeo. “Big Circle stock is a prime draw for contestants. Our event is expected to attract top athletes as well as up-and-coming competitors, a winning combination.”
The August rodeo will include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping, ladies barrel racing, ladies breakaway roping, junior barrel racing, and junior breakaway roping, Klasing said.
“We wanted to do basically a locals rodeo,” Klasing said.
The August rodeo will be open to contestants who hold an NRA or NWRA card, Klasing said. Rodeo enrollment should begin approximately 30 days before the event. Tickets will go on sale to the public in April through local businesses so that area residents will have the first opportunity to purchase them, Klasing said. Ticket prices will be $20 for reserved seats, and $15 for general admission. Children 3 years old and under will be admitted for free.
Membership in Calamity Rough Stock Classic Rodeo is growing fast, with too many to immediately list by name, Klasing said. However, the organization's officers include Klasing as president, Wacey Stuart as vice president, Stacy Sunvison as secretary, and Elena Klasing as treasurer.
Mike Klasing said he and the other organizers are looking for sponsors in support of all rodeo operations including, but not limited to, event sponsors, chute gate sponsors, grand entry, and contestant/volunteer hospitality. The group has begun discussions with various food, beverage and merchandise vendors as a way to further involvement of local businesses, he said.
“As Livingston’s community-involved Northern Rodeo Association (NRA) rodeo, we seek participation and sponsorship from local businesses, and food, beverage and merchandise vendors,” reads the press release. “In support of our mission statement, we will contact local chapters of the FFA and 4H, as well as any high school rodeo teams, and welcome their involvement in our event.”
For more information, contact Mike Klasing at 406-823-9607, or email CRSClassic.info@gmail.com. Visit the rodeo's Facebook page: Calamity Rough Stock Classic Rodeo.
