A new rodeo has been created and will hold its kick-off event late this summer in Livingston.

Calamity Rough Stock Classic Rodeo is set for Aug. 19-20 at the Park County Fairgrounds. The rodeo is sanctioned by the Northern Rodeo Association, or NRA, and the Northern Women's Rodeo Association, or NWRA.  

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters