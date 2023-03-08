rec center

Artist rendering of proposed new recreation center for Livingston.

 Courtesy photo

Officials with 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation Inc. say they’ve obtained philanthropic commitments of $18.7 million from donors and anticipate $4.5 million in other funding to go toward the construction of a new recreation center in Livingston, which would include a large indoor pool.

The foundation proposes to raise enough funds to build 4 Ranges Wellness Center, which it describes as a multi-use recreational complex with amenities in Livingston for residents to enjoy year-round. The facility is envisioned as “a comprehensive community recreation complex” of almost 50,000 square feet, at an estimated cost of $33 million, according to https://www.4ranges.com/. Proposed amenities include a recreational pool and separate lap pool, double-width gymnasium, elevated running track, studio space, classrooms, locker rooms, offices and a large community room.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters