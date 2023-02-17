The grandson of a former Wilsall homesteader announces the release of his first, “inspired by real events,” fictional novel.
Ken Wilson’s “Guilty as Sin” follows the life of 9-year-old Michael, who grew up without a father. Michael’s mother struggles with drug addiction and previously gave up Michael’s older brother to the foster care system.
Trying to escape her drug sources, Michael’s mother moves them both to Montana. There, she loses her struggle with addiction, and Michael becomes a ward of the state, from which he is eventually adopted. Michael’s new parents purchase two substantial life insurance policies and begin plotting how to collect the insurance benefits.
The story is told through the eyes of Park County, Montana sheriff detective Russ Wyatt, who investigates not only the drowning death of Michael, but also seeks to uncover the financial motive of his new parents. In the end, an unlikely witness cracks the case wide open, and justice prevails.
“Guilty as Sin” can be purchased on Amazon.