The National Honor Society recognized 19 new Park High School students on Wednesday evening, March 15.
With the additional 19 students, PHS now has 31 students who are part of the NHS. The selected junior and senior high school students demonstrated outstanding performance in all four criteria of scholarship, leadership, service and character.
“We have so many good kids and not all the good kids make it,” said Park High Principal Lori Dust. “We need to promote how wonderful our kids are, and this is just another way to do that. We are gaining momentum with athletics and other departments. To have more and more kids as a part of this is a testament to teachers parents and kids, of course. It’s just fun.”
Park High English teacher and National Honor Society advisor for Park High, Laurie Knuchel, is in her first year at the school after moving from Belgrade, where she was also an NHS advisor before relocating. The NHS PHS council was comprised of the school principal, a counselor and three teachers.
Applications are reviewed by council members. Dust said that to qualify, students must pass subjective aspects such as character and historical behavior. All judgments in the selected criteria should be free of speculation, rumor or hearsay, according to the National Honor Society information page on the school’s website.
“Kids are really great — they’re go-getters and a lot of fun,” said Knuchel. “These kids have to be invited, apply and be accepted. Students must show they are leaders and have strong character and that they are committed to serving the community and looking for ways to have ongoing community service.”
National Honor Society students are seeking to get further involved in the community as well as develop leadership skills. Students also offer tutoring to peers or those in younger grades. Presently, they help with Cougar Career Days. On May 7, NHS Park High Honor Society members will sponsor their annual run, The Mayflower Fun Run, which is open to the public.
Current PHS National Honor Society members are, Class of 2023, officers Hailey Smith, Lily Weimer, Kiela Hawk, Laine Sanders Athalia Windham, Baylor Arterburn, Caleb Jergenson, Charlie Serafin, Elise Wadle, Ellie Wester, Mariah Creason and Mitchel Hawkes.
Incoming NHS members are, Class of 2023, Matthew Marlowe, Calvin Caplis, Danyk Jacobsen and Lance Mascari; and Class of 2024, Silas Hjortsberg, Kylie Macdonald, Cheyenne Siler, Vicki Gasparakis, Terry Gasparakis, Erika Haines, Ethan Coleman, Zoey Payne, Remy Sexton, Scarlett Welch, Josie Vermillion, Charles Vermillion, Cole Bartz, Meryl Sexton and Madison Wetzel.
