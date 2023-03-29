MSU professors

Assistant Professors, Eric Sproles and Katey Plymesser, pose for photos along the banks of the Gallatin River on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Bozeman.

 MSU Photo by Marcus "Doc" Cravens

Two Montana State University experts are preparing to contribute to remapping a portion of the Yellowstone River that was dramatically affected by last June’s devastating floods, while practicing techniques they will use to help calibrate a new NASA satellite designed to continuously monitor most of Earth’s surface water.

A team led by Eric Sproles, assistant professor in MSU’s Department of Earth Sciences, and Katey Plymesser, assistant professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, will float portions of the Yellowstone River between Livingston and Yankee Jim Canyon this spring and early summer to map the depth of the river and measure its velocity in 10 to 15 locations. They will use their data to calculate streamflows, thereby working with state and federal agencies to once again provide accurate, real-time streamflow and discharge information on the approximately 30-mile stretch of waterway.

