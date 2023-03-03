Author Oscar Hokeah wins Hemingway Award for best debut novel on the same day he is in Livingston to give book lecture
Native American writer Oscar Hokeah could have been at New York City’s Town Hall on Thursday for the 2023 PEN/Hemingway Awards ceremony.
Instead, the author was in Livingston, Montana, at Elk River Books giving a lecture and presentation on his novel, “Calling for a Blanket Dance.”
Most people in the audience knew Hokeah’s book was up for a prestigious Hemingway award for best debut novel. The independent bookstore on Second Street was packed and anticipation was in the air.
Elk River Books co-owner Marc Beaudin was busy greeting guests and scrambling to get extra chairs for latecomers. Amy Zanoni, executive director of Elk River Arts & Lectures, the bookstore’s nonprofit, introduced Hokeah, who traveled from his home in Oklahoma to spend a few days in Montana.
“The literary legacy of Livingston lives on,” said Zanoni, referring to the rich history of authors and writers who have lived here or have visited to give book readings. “We are so fortunate to have Oscar here tonight. I’ve read his book twice now and I can tell you it is brimming with compassion.”
And with that, Hokeah emerged from the back, walked to the podium, took a sip of water, and explained to his audience that he had been watching the livestream of the PEN/Hemingway Awards in New York. But he had to break away from watching the ceremony because he had an engagement at Elk River Books that started at 7 p.m.
“So I just got a call from my agent before I came out here,” said Hokeah. “And she told me I won. I just found out.”
The reaction from the audience was spontaneous and overwhelming. The people of Livingston stood and applauded.
“My first standing ovation,” said Hokeah, a citizen of Cherokee Nation and the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. “It hasn’t totally hit me yet. It’s surreal.”
After the buzz and excitement settled down, Hokeah began to talk about the inspiration for his award-winning book, “Calling for a Blanket Dance,” a novel in which he pulled from personal experiences.
He described being a young boy and being in the backseat of the car with his parents when they were pulled over by police one night in Mexico.
“I saw the terror in my parents’ eyes and it’s something you never forget,” said Hokeah.
That night, a young Hokeah witnessed his Mexican-native father get robbed and beaten by corrupt police.
“Trauma affects us throughout our life,” said Hokeah.
Bookstore co-owner Beaudin, a writer and poet himself, said the evening with Hokeah was “magical.”
“It was really stunning. The reaction from the audience was heartfelt and beautiful,” said Beaudin.
As the 2023 winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel, Hokeah will receive $10,000 from the literary organization that was founded in 1922.
Hokeah holds a masters in English from the University of Oklahoma, with a concentration in Native American Literature. He also holds a B.F.A. in creative writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA), with a minor in Indigenous Liberal Studies. He is a recipient of the Truman Capote Scholarship Award through IAIA, and also a winner of the Native Writer Award through the Taos Summer Writers Conference. Hokeah has written for Poets & Writers, Literary Hub, World Literature Today, American Short Fiction, and elsewhere.
Beaudin, an antiquarian bookdealer, said the bookstore had booked Hokeah well in advance before he knew about the conflict with the national ceremony in New York.
“We offered to change the date,” said Beaudin. “So he could attend the awards ceremony. But he said the trip was set and he had never been to Montana.”