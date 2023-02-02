We’ve got trouble right here in River City!
The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts opens its 2023 season with Broadway’s comedic classic, “The Music Man,” on Feb. 24, the center announced in a recent press release.
“The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons friendly locals into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize — even though he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian Paroo, the suspicious librarian. Can Harold stay out of trouble? Will the band actually succeed? Do Harold and Marian end up making music of their own together?
“The Music Man is a delightful slice of Americana that has been enthralling family audiences for generations,” the release said.
“The Music Man” runs weekends from Feb. 24 to March 19. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Center in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations using the link below or call the box office at 406-222-1420.
Concessions will be available. UV air filtration is used in the Dulcie Theatre and lobby.
The Music Man is sponsored by Sky Federal Credit Union, TBID — Explore Livingston, Chico Hot Springs Resort & Spa, and Yellowstone Valley Lodge & Grill.
