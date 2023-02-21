A man accused of killing a Park County man last year has been ordered committed to a psychiatric facility so it can be determined whether he’s mentally competent to stand trial.

Judge Kathy Bidegaray in a Feb. 8 filing ordered Kadin Lewis to be examined at Montana State Hospital or other suitable facility for no more than 60 days. The order was issued after regional public defender Annie M. DeWolf submitted a motion in Sixth District Court asking Bidegaray to have Lewis examined by a psychiatrist, licensed clinical psychologist or advanced practice registered nurse for a period not exceeding 60 days.