A man accused of killing a Park County man last year has been ordered committed to a psychiatric facility so it can be determined whether he’s mentally competent to stand trial.
Judge Kathy Bidegaray in a Feb. 8 filing ordered Kadin Lewis to be examined at Montana State Hospital or other suitable facility for no more than 60 days. The order was issued after regional public defender Annie M. DeWolf submitted a motion in Sixth District Court asking Bidegaray to have Lewis examined by a psychiatrist, licensed clinical psychologist or advanced practice registered nurse for a period not exceeding 60 days.
DeWolf’s motion quoted from Montana state law 46-14-103, which states that: “A person who, as a result of mental disease or disorder or developmental disability, is unable to understand the proceedings against the person or to assist in the person’s own defense may not be tried, convicted, or sentenced for the commission of an offense so long as the incapacity endures.”
Bidegaray set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. on March 22.
Lewis was still in the Park County jail as of Monday on a $1 million bond, according to county records. He’s been in the jail since Sept. 19, 2022, when the sheriff’s office received information about a suspicious death at a place known locally as “the hole” or “the pit,” in the area of 1350 East River Road in Livingston. The area was used as a junkyard and storage for an excavating business, according to an affidavit filed by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter.
Investigators arrived on scene that day and were directed to a camper trailer where Lewis reportedly lived.
“Upon entry, investigators observed a deceased male, later identified as Casey Anderson, on his knees leaning against a cabinet in the kitchen area of the camper,” reads the affidavit. “Anderson had gunshot wounds to his hands and head. Obvious bullet holes and blood spatter were also observed. Investigators backed out and secured a search warrant to enter and process the scene.”
Investigators interviewed numerous witnesses and family members, which led to the execution of multiple search warrants. Investigators learned Lewis’ mother lived in an adjacent trailer and had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Anderson.
Anderson reportedly sometimes lived in the mother’s trailer and sometimes lived in a third trailer.
“Anderson was also apparently in the process of moving his stuff out of those respective trailers prior to his death,” reads the affidavit. “Investigators learned that the Defendant had confessed to killing Anderson on Saturday night and had burned his clothes in [the mother’s] wood stove. A search of that wood stove revealed mostly ashes, but also a piece of cloth.”
Investigators found a .22 revolver in Lewis’ trailer and multiple bullets, casings, and shells, according to the affidavit.
“The revolver had red spatter on it, presumed to be blood,” reads the affidavit.
Investigators claimed to have found a letter in Lewis’ trailer in which he wrote of a desire to kill Anderson.
Lewis’ mother drove him to the sheriff’s office that afternoon and he turned himself in. Lewis told his mother he was responsible for Anderson’s death, according to the affidavit.
Lewis’ charge, deliberate homicide, is punishable by death or as much as life imprisonment under state law 45-5-102.