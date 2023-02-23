Livingston city officials say they’ll seek proposals for one or more murals for the underpass connecting N. Main Street with N. B Street.
The idea was suggested at this week’s City Commission meeting by Kelcey Lance, art teacher at Sleeping Giant Middle School, and one of her students, Emmett Shannon-Lier.
“I think if we made a planned mural, it would both beautify the space as well as prevent graffiti,” said Shannon-Lier to the Commission on Tuesday. “Also we could create a mural that could celebrate Livingston’s past if that’s something we want to do.”
Commissioners expressed support for the idea.
“The staff and I can put together a quick request for proposals,” said City Manager Grant Gager.
This is a developing story and more information will be released when available.