A local art teacher and student propose a mural to be painted along the walls of the B Street underpass.

 Photo by John Carroll

Livingston city officials say they’ll seek proposals for one or more murals for the underpass connecting N. Main Street with N. B Street.  

The idea was suggested at this week’s City Commission meeting by Kelcey Lance, art teacher at Sleeping Giant Middle School, and one of her students, Emmett Shannon-Lier. 