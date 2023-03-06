Around 9 a.m. Sunday there was a three-semi accident on westbound Interstate 90 around mile marker 353, closing the lanes for about two and a half hours, authorities said.
“It was due to bad weather — the interstate was black ice this morning,” Park County Rural Fire #1 Public Information Officer and Firefighter Danielle Babcox said Sunday.
Babcox said one of the semis was hauling three minibuses. One of the minibuses fell off the semi and another was partially hanging off of the truck. An additional vehicle that was involved in a slide-off was also reported near that area; according to Babcox.
Traffic resumed westbound in a single lane by 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Babcox said. Authorities also reported there were no severe injuries or transports to the hospital.
Authorities said motorists should be on the lookout for sudden changing conditions, including black ice and drifting, blowing snow, and that they should slow down and move over for emergency responders, law enforcement and tow companies.
This week expect sporadic snow and temperatures in the 30s.