Tondi Petersen, a kindergarten teacher at Washington School, was selected by Montana State University as the Inspiring Bobcat Mentor Teacher-Elementary Level for fall 2022.

“This is an award that she was nominated for by her practicum students in fall 2022 and then selected by a committee at MSU,” a news release on the award said.

