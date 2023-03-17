Tondi Petersen, a kindergarten teacher at Washington School, was selected by Montana State University as the Inspiring Bobcat Mentor Teacher-Elementary Level for fall 2022.
“This is an award that she was nominated for by her practicum students in fall 2022 and then selected by a committee at MSU,” a news release on the award said.
“Having practicum students from MSU this fall gave me so much hope for the future of education,” said Petersen in an email. “After COVID, I was left with such a feeling of loss, like, ‘Why am I doing this? Do we even have a future?’ and ‘Who’s going to go into teaching anymore?’ I was so happy to discover that there are still energetic new teachers ready to take charge and work hard to make a difference in shaping the future by educating.”
John Melick, director of Field Placement and Licensure at MSU, and Gini Mohr, assistant director of that department, surprised Tondi with the award at a staff meeting on Wednesday at Washington School, the release said.
