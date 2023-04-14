The smell of two-stroke oil and the sound of throttles echoing through the valley with dirt and dust flying through the air is heaven to several Park County kids who have a sweet spot in their hearts for racing motocross.

“It’s a really good sport, cause when you’re racing, everybody gets together in the track, racing and cheering each other on,” Tyzen Kostoff, racing #31, said of the sport.

