Lauren Kostoff talks about his son’s love for motocross, Monday, April 10, as his son Kyzer, catches air over a feature behind him with the Absaroka Mountains in the background at the family’s track in Paradise Valley.
From left, Kyzer Kostoff, Liam Lannan, Max Smith and Tyzen Kostoff hit the track from the starting gate on Monday, April 10 at a private dirt-track in Paradise Valley.
PHOTOS BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
From left, Tyzen Kostoff, Max Smith and Kyzer Kostoff hold up Max's trophies on Monday, April 10, while standing in the Kostoff brothers trophy room.
Bryce Townsend, left, and brothers Tyzen and Kyzer Kostoff practice on the Kostoff's one-and-a-half-mile track on Monday, April 10, in Paradise Valley.
The smell of two-stroke oil and the sound of throttles echoing through the valley with dirt and dust flying through the air is heaven to several Park County kids who have a sweet spot in their hearts for racing motocross.
“It’s a really good sport, cause when you’re racing, everybody gets together in the track, racing and cheering each other on,” Tyzen Kostoff, racing #31, said of the sport.
Visitors were invited to watch on Monday late afternoon while the riders enjoyed their first spring ride around the newly groomed, private dirt track in Paradise Valley owned by valley resident Lauren Kostoff and his wife, Jessica, whose sons Kyzer and Tyzen both compete in the local circuit.
CMMX (Central Montana Motocross) racing season begins April 21, with the first competition scheduled to take place in Great Falls.
According to motocross dad and supporter Bryan Smith, whose son Max Smith has been riding since he was 5, said he would love to see some local attention and support of the sport by the Livingston Public School system.
“I really want to ask the school administration to be in support and acknowledgement of all sports, not just ‘ball-sports,’” Smith said.
Smith said he’s really excited about all the new activities on the horizon for young kids in Park County and would love to see motocross added to the list.
“The AMB Foundation does so much with contributing to the community,” said Smith. “It’s really cool to see younger kids having all these new opportunities in the community. These kids need something to do to keep them out of trouble. This (motocross) has been really effective for my son.”
“They’re just happier when they’re the right type of tired,” said Kostoff of his sons.
“I think it’s an awesome sport where everyone can get together and mostly everybody wants to be your friend,” said 13-year-old rider Bryce Townsend. “If there are other people in our school who ride, we usually all ride together.”
Smith said that the more people who can come and support the sport, the better. The CMMX Circuit competes in Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Dillon and Anaconda throughout the season with the last race of the season ending in Helena right before Nationals.
Information on the local motocross competition circuit can be found at cm-mx.com.
