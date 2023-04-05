Partners help prepare for community Easter egg hunt

On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway Livingston staff members, from left, Marcie Hertz, Darren Raney, Stacey Raney, Ashley Bruha, Audrey Samuelsen, and Skyla Sharpe helpe stuff eggs for the annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY LIVINGSTON

The annual family Easter egg hunt at Sacajawea Park is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. and according to the National Weather Service in Billings it will be about 60 degrees.

“We assist with the facilitation and our sponsors have been really helpful,” according to Maggie Tarr, recreation manager for the city of Livingston. “We received a lot of volunteers who help with stuffing the eggs this year. Berkshire Hathaway in Livingston was really helpful this year, as well as Caslen Living Center.”

