On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway Livingston staff members, from left, Marcie Hertz, Darren Raney, Stacey Raney, Ashley Bruha, Audrey Samuelsen, and Skyla Sharpe helpe stuff eggs for the annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday.
The annual family Easter egg hunt at Sacajawea Park is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. and according to the National Weather Service in Billings it will be about 60 degrees.
“We assist with the facilitation and our sponsors have been really helpful,” according to Maggie Tarr, recreation manager for the city of Livingston. “We received a lot of volunteers who help with stuffing the eggs this year. Berkshire Hathaway in Livingston was really helpful this year, as well as Caslen Living Center.”
The Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Livingston Recreation Department and organized by Livingston Fire & Rescue, will be divided into three age groups — 0-3, 4-7, and 8-12.
Pre-registration is not required and each child should bring their own Easter basket and take it to the designated area for their age group.
Up until a few years ago the event was exclusively run by Livingston Fire & Rescue, but with call volume increasing over the years, fire and rescue personnel must remain freed up and available for emergencies, according to LF&R Battalion Chief Josh Pierce.
“We needed a little help with the time it takes to put it together,” said Pierce “Recreation stepped up and offered to help. It’s still a Fire Department event but we couldn’t do it without them. We are really thankful that they are willing to help.”
A group from the local Berkshire Hathaway Home Services office helped the Livingston Recreation Department stuff eggs and bags with prizes.
“We love helping out community members and supporting our youth,” read a post on Berkshire Hathaway’s Facebook page.
Prior to COVID, staff at Caslen Living Center would dye real eggs for the event. This year they helped stuff reusable plastic eggs.
More than 5,000 eggs will be hidden for kids to find and each may collect up to a dozen. Some eggs may contain a prize ticket. The tickets will be redeemable at the Big Red Firetruck.
The Easter egg hunt begins when the siren sounds, promptly at 1 p.m.
As part of the Plastic Egg Recycling Program, shells can be turned in for a pollinator-friendly gift from Livingston Recreation Department.
Other Recreation Department partners include: American Bank, Fairfield by Marriott, Yellowstone Real Estate Group, Edward Jones Financial Advisor: Matthew Blades, Taco Bell, Printing For Less, Rick’s Refrigeration, Eye Care Professionals & Mountain Eyewear, Livingston HealthCare, Kenyon Noble Lumber & Hardware, Night Owl Run, Sage Lodge, R-Y Timber, Sibanye-Stillwater, and Brooke Weimer Realtor.
