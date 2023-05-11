Weather permitting, the following roads in Yellowstone National Park will open on Friday, May 12, at 8 a.m. to public motor vehicle traffic:
• South Entrance to West Thumb
• West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)
• West Thumb to Lake Village
• Tower-Roosevelt to Tower Fall
With the new road openings, the public is asked to watch for quickly changing weather conditions and possible temporary closures due to late spring storms. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions and snow and ice may cover sections of road. For more information on road conditions:
• Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions and traffic delays due to road improvement projects in Yellowstone:
• Visit Yellowstone National Park website for updates.
• Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.
• Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
• Come prepared. Services in the spring are limited. See YNP website for area-specific season opening dates.
• Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife. Do not crowd or push wildlife. Due to a severe winter of above-average snowpack, wildlife such as bison, elk and moose are stressed and weak. Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year. Bison and elk often use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep, and higher than usual snowbanks this year prevent them from easily moving off the road.
Weather permitting, the road from Canyon Village to Tower Fall (Dunraven Pass) will open May 26 at 8 a.m.
The park’s North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast Entrance (Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana) are open year-round to all traffic with no restrictions. Both road corridors have been repaired after last year’s historic flood event.
For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell or download the National Park Service App.
