Greenhouse Sophie Koopmeiners was harvesting crops of microgreens at Montana Roots’ farm in Livingston on Thursday morning.
Montana Roots is a farm that specializes in microgreens was started in 2012 by Sam Mascari. According to the company’s website, the farm began from the belief that cold climates in the northern region could grow food year-round.
What started out as an experiment with simple no-heat, year-round gardening techniques led to exploring aquaponics and transpired into Montana Roots, which uses a 5,000-gallon system that grows thousands of pounds of food annually for Livingston and the surrounding areas.
Montana Roots’ microgreens can be found on the shelves of several local stores, including Town & Country Foods in Livingston and Gallatin County as well as at Heeb’s Fresh Market, West Main Co-Op and Rosauer’s in Bozeman.
