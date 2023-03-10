The Montana Education Program (M.E.P.) — currently operating after school only — is implementing a new, fully inclusive day school program for students in grades 6-10, beginning March 27.

MAERA (Montana Awareness Education Rehabilitation Association) received a grant for the MEP program from the Montana Office Public Instruction for after-school programming that focuses in English language arts and math.

