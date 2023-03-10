The Montana Education Program (M.E.P.) — currently operating after school only — is implementing a new, fully inclusive day school program for students in grades 6-10, beginning March 27.
MAERA (Montana Awareness Education Rehabilitation Association) received a grant for the MEP program from the Montana Office Public Instruction for after-school programming that focuses in English language arts and math.
“We want to create a community collaboration that gives support to all, in which everyone works together in the community to provide wrap-around services to every child in or out of district,” said Executive Director of Montana Education Program Sasha Squires. “Technicalities are not the concern — the kids need more support. We work with students by diving into values, trades and other important skills that apply to life learning, education and growth.”
The day school program’s Mission Statement reads, “Providing a free alternative educational space to youth and families while increasing community collaboration and student support in Park County.”
MAERA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2011. MEP is an organization operating the MAERA umbrella.
MEP has developed specified curriculum that follows the Montana state standard for each grade, focused on student centered learning. The program will implement different styles of teaching, based on each student's learning style and personal needs.
"Based on additional funding opportunities, with collaborative partnerships, we could add one to two more staff, doubling the number of students that we can accommodate," Squires said.
MEP will be taking into account and working with students' socio-emotional and other needs.
Squires also said that a specialized school counselor will be coming to train staff and also work with kids in person and via Zoom.
During COVID, when children were on a two-day-a-week school regimen, they attended either A days or B days scheduled by Livingston Public Schools officials at the Park County Fairgrounds. MEP originally opened to give children a place to study and the support for the days they didn’t have school.
At the moment, the new day-school has an enrollment capped 12 students because of the 6:1 student-teacher ratio.
Katie Valaitis, community coordinator at MEP, said the school is seeking business and individual sponsorships as well as donations to help offer services to more students. The school would see increased enrollment abilities if they could raise enough to hire one to two more teachers.
Squires also said that the program is seeking a ranch to be able to continue offering equine opportunities, as well as a 12-passenger bus for transporting the students.
For more information, contact Montana Education Program at www.educationmontana.com or call (406) 333-2060. Office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
