Film industry

The Montana Chamber of Commerce visits Park County on Thursday and Friday for tour and conference to promote tourism, film and outdoor recreation. Picture shown here is from the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley.

 John Carroll/Enterprise

The Montana Chamber of Commerce will recognize and celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week on Thursday and Friday in Park County for its Inaugural Convergence conference.

Participants will learn how Montana’s tourism, film and outdoor recreation industries are vehicles that harness the “power of place” as an economic drivers for our state and our nation.

