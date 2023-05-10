The Montana Chamber of Commerce visits Park County on Thursday and Friday for tour and conference to promote tourism, film and outdoor recreation. Picture shown here is from the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley.
The Montana Chamber of Commerce will recognize and celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week on Thursday and Friday in Park County for its Inaugural Convergence conference.
Participants will learn how Montana’s tourism, film and outdoor recreation industries are vehicles that harness the “power of place” as an economic drivers for our state and our nation.
This year, the chamber will shine a positive light on the Greater Yellowstone region including Yellowstone National Park and its Gateway Communities from Livingston to Gardiner, Cooke City/Silver Gate and West Yellowstone with government officials, public land managers, small business owners and their employees, philanthropists, nonprofits, and residents, all of whose resiliency in the wake of last summer’s 500-year historic flooding event is inspiring.
Established in 1983, National Travel & Tourism Week is an annual tradition when the industry comes together to celebrate the power of travel as an economic driver for the U.S. economy. This year’s U.S. Travel Association event marks its 40th anniversary whereby we are spotlighting travel’s essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating diverse communities, creating fresh job opportunities, inspiring new businesses, and uniting millions of Americans in a fundamental connection—travel.
Festivities start with a Celebratory Luncheon on Thursday, May 11 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the newly constructed Owl’s Rest Event Barn at The Yellowstone Valley Lodge & Grill nestled on the banks of the Yellowstone River with the Absaroka Mountains providing a breathtaking backdrop for a fireside chat with leading industry representatives about the future of travel, film and outdoor recreation in Montana.
Presenting Sponsors: Alaska Airlines, Media Coalition of Montana, Montana Department of Commerce, O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC, and Paramount.
At 3:30 p.m., the group will move over to the luxurious Sage Lodge to have a hands-on demonstration of the filmmaking process with nationally renowned industry expert, JP Gabriel of Filmlites MT, and a discussion led by Lynn-Wood Fields of Montana Film Tax Credits and Media Training Center about Montana’s MEDIA film tax credit incentive, which makes Montana more competitive, creates jobs, provides workforce training/education, and contributes to community development with a VIP reception to follow. Sponsored by Visit Billings.
On Friday, May 12, beginning at 10 a.m., we will convene at the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce for a Community Connection with the Gardiner Chamber board and staff, local officials and businesses, AMB West, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Park County Community Foundation, and Cam Shelly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, to kick off the summer tourism season.
At 10:30 am., the group will board Yellowstone Forever shuttles to ride on the newly constructed road between Gardiner and Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park to Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to hear an intimate talk with Superintendent Sholly, Deputy Superintendent Mike Tranel and Duane Bubac, Chief of Facility Management & Operations, about the recovery efforts post flood and the resiliency of the Greater Yellowstone region.
Community Connection Sponsors: AMB West, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Park County Community Foundation.
