The Montana Ballet Company presents CONNECTIONS 2023, featuring world-renowned guest artists Skylar Brandt and Herman Cornejo, stars and principal dancers with the American Ballet Theatre.
The dancers will perform Act 3 “Sleeping Beauty” pas de deux, one of the most iconic ballets in the classical realm, according to a news release.
The show is one night only on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. at the Willson Auditorium in Bozeman. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and can be purchased by calling the Montana Ballet Company at 406.582.8702 or via online at www.montanaballet.org.
Brandt will also perform Black Swan from “Swan Lake” with international principal guest artist and director of United Ballet Theatre, Joseph Gatti. Principal guest artist Daynelis Muñoz will join Gatti in the Act 1 pas de deux from “Le Corsaire,” a piece of magnificent virtuosity.
Also featured in this special program will be Christian Clark and Rachel Van Buskirk, co-founders and principal dancers with Atlanta’s Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. Clark and Van Buskirk will dance two contemporary pieces, their own “Treaty” pas de deux
along with the duet from Ana Maria Lucaciu’s “Long Ago and Only Once.”
Elizabeth DeFanti, MBC artistic and executive Director, created CONNECTIONS in 2019 to provide an opportunity for Montana Ballet and its valued audiences to “connect” with the larger national and international dance community.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.