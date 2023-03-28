Ballet

Skylar Brandt will perform at the Montana Ballet Company in Bozeman on Friday, April 21.

The Montana Ballet Company presents CONNECTIONS 2023, featuring world-renowned guest artists Skylar Brandt and Herman Cornejo, stars and principal dancers with the American Ballet Theatre.

The dancers will perform Act 3 “Sleeping Beauty” pas de deux, one of the most iconic ballets in the classical realm, according to a news release.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters