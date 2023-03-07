Late last year, the residents of Frontier Court, a trailer park in north Livingston, got some unpleasant news. They’d been annexed by the city of Livingston and the landlord had to sell due to the high cost of decommissioning septic systems and connecting to the municipal sewer system.
The tenants took this to mean that either the rents would skyrocket with a new owner, or they’d all have to move to make way for new home construction. With the cost of housing in Livingston already sky-high, many of the residents — including a good number of long-time locals — faced having to leave Livingston altogether.
“It’s insane,” said Frontier Court resident Lance Elliot. “Everywhere we looked, it was $1,200 to $1,800 a month.”
Some of the residents were paying as little as $300 a month, as their homes were paid off and they were just renting lots. Retirees there on fixed incomes were especially vulnerable to rent increases. Elliott said he and his wife found two lots for rent in the whole county, and those were snapped up quickly before they could act.
“There were 26 trailers that would have had to relocate or abandon or sell,” said Elliot, who was born in Livingston.
But the landlord had a proposal: coordinate with NeighborWorks Montana to help the residents buy the land and become what’s known as a “resident-owned community.”
Elliot, who works at Subway, recalls being woken up one day last fall — he’d just worked a night shift — by a knock on his door. It was an old school buddy, Adam Poeschl, who also is from Livingston and happens to work for NeighborWorks Montana.
“He gave us the information, and we held our first meeting together at the trailer court here and got together, and he explained what they were about,” said Elliot.
The process would involve getting two loans — a mortgage from Rock Capital/Rock USA and a loan from NeighborWorks Montana, the latter of which obtains grant funding from NeighborWorks America.
“We are not subsidized by the federal government or the state,” said Danielle Maiden, cooperative housing director for NeighborWorks Montana.
NeighborWorks charges an ongoing technical assistance fee for 10 years as part of the purchase, which is included in the loan, she said.
The process of becoming a resident-owned community is detailed in a handbook published by ROC USA and NeighborWorks Montana, available at https://bit.ly/3SSty2w.
After months of neighborhood meetings, exhaustive communications, lengthy coordination, the forming of a corporation, and assembling of bylaws and a governing board, the residents made it happen. As a group, they purchased the mobile home park for $1.15 million.
This month, the new owners renamed themselves the Sleeping Giant Community, the third resident-owned neighborhood in Park County and 18th in Montana.
“There was a lot to get done in a short amount of time,” Elliot said. “It was the bylaws that allowed us to get the loans and things we needed. It was a lot of paperwork.”
Long-time Livingston resident and realtor Julie Kennedy was instrumental in the endeavor.
“There were other very competitive offers on the property, but we were able to work with the landowner and the realtor to get it under contract to have a successful sale, which is really fantastic,” Maiden said.
She said the city of Livingston and Park County also were “great partners.”
Preserving existing affordable housing is a key mission of NeighborWorks, Maiden said.
“Many residents had voiced concerns about finding a new place to live if their manufactured home park was ever sold, but now they can feel secure in knowing that Sleeping Giant Community will remain affordable manufactured housing — forever,” said Poeschl, an acquisition specialist for NeighborWorks, in a statement.
Working together to become a resident-owned community resulted in new personal connections and has made the neighborhood feel “a lot homier,” Elliot said.
“It really works out, because some of our neighbors didn’t even know who their neighbors were for the longest time, so it’s brought our community closer together, and we’re all more comfortable with the neighbors that we have,” Elliot said. “It’s really brought us closer to together. It’s been an amazing thing to see an entire community come together and have one goal and get that goal accomplished together. Most of us didn’t know anything about each other, we mostly kept to ourselves.”
The next step for the new Sleeping Giant Community members is to hold a board meeting where they’ll celebrate the purchase and plan for the future. They’ll arrange to have trash cans upgraded and plan a neighborhood cleanup, among other business.
“We’re going to have a massive spring cleaning in April or May where we just get a big green box and throw as much stuff away — we now have the control to just toss all that crap,” Elliot said. “And we want to discuss, do we want a community sign that goes up that we can put notices on. Where do we want to go from here?”
Becoming a resident-owned community doesn’t mean things won’t get more expensive. Rents will increase, but the plan is for them to stay below market rates.
To help offset rent increases, some neighbors have offered to help one another with expenses, Elliot said.
“We had people agree to assistance, like food banks, ‘If you need anything just come to us and we’ll help out,’” he said.
Having gone through the process of becoming a resident-owned community together, the neighbors are more familiar with one another and more likely to ask for help if they need it.
“When they do ask for the extra help, they know they have a community that supports them, because we’re all in this together, and we’re all trying our hardest here,” Elliot said.
