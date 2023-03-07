board

Sleeping Giant Community board members, from left, are Carolyn Currie, Brenda Oster and Lance Elliott.

 Courtesy photo

Late last year, the residents of Frontier Court, a trailer park in north Livingston, got some unpleasant news. They’d been annexed by the city of Livingston and the landlord had to sell due to the high cost of decommissioning septic systems and connecting to the municipal sewer system.

The tenants took this to mean that either the rents would skyrocket with a new owner, or they’d all have to move to make way for new home construction. With the cost of housing in Livingston already sky-high, many of the residents — including a good number of long-time locals — faced having to leave Livingston altogether.

