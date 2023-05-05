Mill levy vote passes at Arrowhead Sean Batura Enterprise Staff Writer May 5, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A proposed 4.33 mill increase for Arrowhead School’s general fund received more support than opposition, according to unofficial figures from Arrowhead Elementary District No. 75.The mill levy received 232 votes in favor and 220 against, according to uncanvassed figures.All vote tallies are unofficial until the election is certified by the district.For other election coverage, visit https://www.livingstonenterprise.com/ Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Armed Forces Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Commentary HARRIMAN: Not taking a picture is worth a thousand words 5 hrs ago Montana Intermountain Health ranked in top-300 most innovative companies 5 hrs ago +4 Local Street Poll: Will you call or see your mother on Mother's Day? 5 hrs ago +2 Local 'There's gold in them thar hills' 5 hrs ago +2 National Majority of U.S. households feel they are living on the economic edge 5 hrs ago Montana Montana governor signs abortion bills, will sign others May 4, 2023 Trending now Local filmmaker to receive national award for documentary 'There's gold in them thar hills' Dave's Sushi food poisoning outbreak sickens 30 Fabich, levy, lead in unofficial election figures Court’s in Session