Sleeping Giant Middle School has recently implemented a new incentive program for students in which those who maintain a passing average and get all their work on time, with no behavioral issues, qualify for a special day of fun and creativity with peers.
SGMS Principal Todd Wester said he noticed the bustle as the most recent special day — Thursday, Feb. 23 — approached and noted the program has resulted in fun and unintended consequences.
“There was a tremendous energy Tuesday,” Wester sajd. “Teachers were staying late to work with kids extra hard to help lift their grades. I saw a lot of pride from students for a job well done and I’m feeling really happy about that. Kids even formed study groups to prepare (so they could qualify). When one student tries to help another, that’s what we are looking for.”
One student athlete decided to take a friend he saw struggling with his grades under his wing, and the results were amazing, Wester said.
Carter Anderson is a student tri-athlete at SGMS and said that his friend Blake Adams was failing his classes and felt down about not being able to attend the upcoming incentive day. Anderson said he worked side by side helping Adams to get his grades from failing to passing,
“Without him I wouldn’t’ve been able to do it” said Adams.
Students participated Thursday in many different activities, including dodge-ball, basketball, spaghetti tower making, ice cream making, board games, movies and more.
In the library, Park High wrestler Sam Kjelsrud, and friend Audrey O’Connor, played a game of memory in a quiet corner by the window.
“I think it’s good — it make you do your work. I got my grades up because of it,” said O’Connor. “I had an ‘F’ in history, now I have an ‘A-‘ because of this.”
Sixth-graders Braeden Yuvan, Kenneth Howell and Norah Busby were at the ice cream making station inside a designated classroom.
“My favorite thing is the fact that we get to eat ice cream afterwards,” Busby said.