Michael Jay Steffen Jul 25, 2023

A celebration of life will be held for Michael Jay Steffen, of Livingston, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at the Elks Lodge in Livingston. Michael was born May 1, 1953 and passed away on May 18, 2023.