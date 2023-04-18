'Mary Page Marlowe'

This photo pictures of all the actresses playing the role of Mary Page Marlowe at various stages in her life. They are, clockwise from left, Jenna Ciralli, Cara Wilder, Mary Orr, Meriweather Campbell, Jess Lee and Emma Huston.

 Photo by Shawn Raecke

The Blue Slipper Theater in Livingston presents “Mary Page Marlowe,” by Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tracy Letts, May 5-7 and May 11-14. Performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

“Mary Page Marlowe” premiered in 2016 at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater Company, followed by an off-Broadway run in 2018, a Blue Slipper news release said. Known for his complex portrayals of the human psyche, Tracy Letts expands what at first appears to be an intimate snapshot of one woman’s ordinary life into a sweeping portrait chronicling seven decades, with six actresses playing the title role.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters