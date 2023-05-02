This photo pictures of all the actresses playing the role of Mary Page Marlowe at various stages in her life. They are, clockwise from left, Jenna Ciralli, Cara Wilder, Mary Orr, Meriweather Campbell, Jess Lee and Emma Huston.
The Blue Slipper Theater in Livingston presents “Mary Page Marlowe,” by Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tracy Letts, May 5-7 and May 11-14. Performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
“Mary Page Marlowe” premiered in 2016 at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater Company, followed by an off-Broadway run in 2018, a Blue Slipper news release said. Known for his complex portrayals of the human psyche, Tracy Letts expands what at first appears to be an intimate snapshot of one woman’s ordinary life into a sweeping portrait chronicling seven decades, with six actresses playing the title role.
“In a series of elegant, non-chronological scenes, the play hopscotches through Mary Page Marlowe’s quiet existence as an accountant from Ohio — complicating notions of what it means to lead a ‘simple life,’ the release said. “The show beautifully captures the fragility of life and the moments we tend to ignore as pointless, only to look back and understand how they affected our choices and life trajectory.”
Bozeman actress, director and producer Cara Wilder directs a cast of 18 actors from Bozeman and Livingston. Wilder produced and acted in “Letts’ August: Osage County” a decade ago and will also be playing Mary in two scenes. Other actresses playing Mary in various stages of life are Jenna Ciralli, Mary Orr, Meriweather Campbell, Jessica Lee, and Emma Huston.
Seating at the Blue Slipper is limited. Tickets for “Mary Page Marlowe” will be available at www.blueslipper.org, beginning April 12. The production is recommended for ages 15-plus. Call (406) 222-7720 for more information.
