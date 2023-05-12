Mark’s In & Out is open for business, and this will be the iconic 1950s-style burger joint’s 70th year serving up burgers to Park County residents and visitors.
“I’ve been eating here for 40 some years,” said customer Brandon Murphy, who was sitting outside on the tile shelf with daughter, Adelaide. “My favorite things is probably a burger, fries and a malt. She always gets the pizza burger.”
Mark’s In & Out Owner Scott Black said the popular burger joint was originally called Mart’s, and that he and his brother, Mark, changed the name to settle any confusion with mail for the original owner, Mart Phillips. Black said Phillips was in his 70s when he sold the business to the brothers.
Designed by Bob Weimer, the original structure was a Shell gas station. The slanted glass design was a concept Weimer came up with to make it easier for people to see in the windows. Black said that any older building in Livingston with slanted glass windows was designed by Weimer as well.
The brothers signed the papers to purchase the restaurant on May 6, 1980, on Mark’s 22nd birthday. They had their work cut out for them when they took over and the money to make it happen, according to Black.
Black said the brothers have made very minimal modification to the space and the menu. He said that while they tried to expand the menu a few times, it just complicated business and they ended up going back to basics, slowly expanding it a bit over the year.
“I’m happy to be back getting our crew back together and providing a service to my hometown,” said Black. “I’m very lucky to be able to do business here. Being in business in Livingston has been very rewarding over the years. We feel lucky and love our customers and always try to recognize them when they come up. I think that makes our customers feel some ownership in the place, and I think as long as they feel connected they’ll continue to support us and we will continue to serve them. The customers are the reason I get up every morning and go to work.”
