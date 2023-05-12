Mark’s In & Out is open for business, and this will be the iconic 1950s-style burger joint’s 70th year serving up burgers to Park County residents and visitors.

“I’ve been eating here for 40 some years,” said customer Brandon Murphy, who was sitting outside on the tile shelf with daughter, Adelaide. “My favorite things is probably a burger, fries and a malt. She always gets the pizza burger.”

