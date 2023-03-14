In basketball circles, they call it the Big Dance. Most people know it as March Madness.
It starts with 68 teams from colleges across the United States. Win and you advance. Lose and you go home.
It’s the NCAA Tournament for men’s college basketball.
And the format is do or die. In prime time. On national television.
Who will make it to the Sweet 16? The Elite Eight? And the elusive Final Four?
Across the world, millions of basketball fans are filling out their brackets and trying to predict who will advance in the dance. By some estimates more than 70 million brackets are completed each year.
‘Bracketology’ has become an annual tradition with hoops junkies and curious observers. Some get in office pools, others just do it for fun.
Like Livingston resident Charlie Piluso, who has lived in town for more than 50 years.
Originally from south Philadelphia, Piluso said he fills out a March Madness basketball bracket every year.
“It’s on my kitchen table right now,” said Piluso, 71. “Tonight is the night that I finish it.”
Normally, Piluso pulls for Villanova, a Philly-based college where his father attended, but the Wildcats didn’t make the tournament this year. So this year, he’s pulling for Penn State, a Big Ten school in Pennsylvania.
The No. 10 seed Nittany Lions play No. 7 seed Texas A&M on Thursday night at 7:55 p.m.
Piluso, a general contractor, said he will be watching the game at home probably and may invite over some friends.
Picking teams in the March Madness brackets takes a little research, said Piluso, “But normally, I just wing it.”
A part-time umpire for baseball and softball, Piluso described the NCAA basketball tournament as “the greatest televised tournament ever.”
“It’s No. 1 in sports,” he said. “These are college kids. I’ll take college kids over pros any day.”
Other teams that Piluso likes this year is any team from the Big East, except for UConn.
“I hate UConn,” said Piluso. “You gotta have some rivalries.”
The basketball action officially starts on Thursday around lunchtime and the games will be on all day and night through Sunday. Local bars and establishments are gearing up for a big, long extended weekend.
Sean McGovern, co-owner of Fainting Goat Pub in Livingston, said the pub will have all the games on TV, plus live music to boot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
“And we got St. Paddy’s Day on Friday,” said McGovern. “It’s a week from hell, but it will be good.”
McGovern said he has hired two bagpipers to perform on St. Patrick’s Day.
Meanwhile, there is one Montana team that has qualified for the Big Dance this year. The No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats from Bozeman will face No. 3 seed Kansas State on Friday at 7:40 p.m.
MSU fan Kyle Lebling said he has a good feeling about this Bobcat basketball team.
“It’s gonna be a tough game, but I think they win this first game, to be honest,” said Lebling.
