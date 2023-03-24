A 49-year-old Park County man faces a felony and four misdemeanors related to accusations he threatened police with a mallet, vandalized mailboxes and other property, obstructed a peace officer, resisted arrest and disturbed the peace by speaking in a profane, threatening or abusive manner.
The man, John Charles Hardesty, is being prosecuted based on an investigation by the Livingston Police Department that began Feb. 19. About 12:48 a.m. that day, a resident of a home in the 200 block of South C Street was watching TV when he heard loud sounds from outside that resembled doors slamming, according to an affidavit filed by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter.
The resident reported hearing a man outside yell obscenities and then heard more loud noises that seemed to be going around his home. The resident went outside and heard the man yell more profanity, according to the affidavit. The resident told the man to leave, whereupon the man allegedly yelled more obscenities. The resident then called police to report the incident and said if the man came into his yard, he would shoot him.
“[The resident] said he had a brain injury and was fearful of being hit and receiving another injury,” reads the affidavit’s description of an interview after the incident. “He also had a nine-year-old son in the home. [The resident] said he was genuinely afraid that someone was going to hurt his son.”
An officer arrived and saw Hardesty wielding a metal mallet with a wooden handle while standing on a concrete wall outside the fence of the home, according to the affidavit. Hardesty was reportedly in an very agitated state and told the officer someone in the home had called him a “faggot.”
The resident emerged from the home and told Hardesty to leave, which agitated Hardesty, who “began to shout profanities and attempted to jump off the wall,” according to the affidavit. The officer got Hardesty to stay on the wall and keep his distance, and the officer told the resident to go back inside. The resident complied.
Hardesty then jumped off the wall and went toward the home’s yard as if he was going to make entry into the yard, whereupon the officer drew his Glock 17 service pistol and held it in the low ready position, according to the affidavit.
“[The officer] ordered Defendant to set the mallet down which he refused to do,” reads the affidavit.
Two law enforcement officers with the Park County Sheriff’s Office had arrived by that point and joined with the police officer in shouting at Hardesty to put the mallet down. Hardesty reportedly continued walking toward the officers with the mallet in his hand. The affidavit states that Hardesty eventually dropped the mallet but continued to walk toward officers, whereupon a sheriff’s detective deployed a taser, which failed. Hardesty swung his arm out as officers continued to shout commands at him, and the police officer drew his taser and ordered Hardesty to the ground or he would tase him, according to the affidavit. Hardesty reportedly refused and was tased again.
“The taser deployment was effective which caused neuromuscular incapacitation,” and Hardesty fell backward, according to the affidavit.
After the officer deactivated the taser, Hardesty “had a look of rage and anger on his face” and “acted as if he was going to get up off the ground,” so the officer tased him again, according to the affidavit.
“This deployment was also effective,” reads the affidavit. “Law enforcement officers were able to forcibly roll Defendant to his stomach in order to place him in handcuffs as he continued to resist commands and would not willingly give them his hands.”
Hardesty eventually was handcuffed, and medics arrived to remove the taser probes from his body before medically clearing him, according to the affidavit.
Officers noticed that Hardesty’s Cadillac was parked across the street, and it seemed to them that he’d been living in it.
Officers photographed damage caused by Hardesty, including two bent mailboxes and broken wooden fence boards, according to the affidavit.
While at the detention center, Hardesty expressed the belief that “he also had been tased in the testicles, but upon a self-evaluation on his testicles, he didn’t locate any visual markings,” reads the affidavit.
