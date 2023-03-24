A 49-year-old Park County man faces a felony and four misdemeanors related to accusations he threatened police with a mallet, vandalized mailboxes and other property, obstructed a peace officer, resisted arrest and disturbed the peace by speaking in a profane, threatening or abusive manner.

The man, John Charles Hardesty, is being prosecuted based on an investigation by the Livingston Police Department that began Feb. 19. About 12:48 a.m. that day, a resident of a home in the 200 block of South C Street was watching TV when he heard loud sounds from outside that resembled doors slamming, according to an affidavit filed by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter.

