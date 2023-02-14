At least three people have been accused of conspiring to kidnap and torture a man they’d accused of stealing fentanyl, according to allegations filed by the Park County attorney’s Office.

Defendants Stephanie Marie Schepis, 42, Bryan Keith Schloss, 39, and Brittany Danel Renick, 34, each face four felony charges as of Feb. 13: robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.