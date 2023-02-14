At least three people have been accused of conspiring to kidnap and torture a man they’d accused of stealing fentanyl, according to allegations filed by the Park County attorney’s Office.
Defendants Stephanie Marie Schepis, 42, Bryan Keith Schloss, 39, and Brittany Danel Renick, 34, each face four felony charges as of Feb. 13: robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
The investigation into the matter began May 5, 2022, when a bystander saw a man running from a white Honda Accord near mile post 2 off U.S. 89 North. The vehicle drove away and was last seen traveling south on U.S. 89 North, according to a Jan. 29, 2022, filing by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter.
Sheriff’s deputies responded and the man told them he’d been kidnapped by four people at a trailer in Wilsall and someone was trying to kill him, according to the filing. The man “had injuries to his head, arms, teeth, hands, wrists and was visibly shaking,” according to the filing.
“At the trailer, he was tortured, stripped naked, held at gunpoint against his will and was being transported to later be murdered,” reads the filing. “This allegedly occurred because a female he was seeing accused him of stealing a bag of blue fentanyl pills valued at approximately $16,000.”
A deputy collected a green parachute style rope that had allegedly been used to restrain the complainant. The complainant mentioned there were three of the four people allegedly involved.
“The suspects had threatened to harm Thomson’s mother if he was to report that incident to law enforcement,” reads the filing.
The sheriff’s office notified Livingston police, who checked in on the complainant’s mother, confirmed she wasn’t harmed and gave her a ride to the hospital where her son had been taken. The complainant told his mother Schepis had blamed him for missing fentanyl pills valued about $5,200, according to the filing. The complainant told officers he’d searched for the 500-600 blue fentanyl pills but wasn’t able to locate them. He told officers “he had never seen the pills, wasn’t involved and later discovered Stephanie had been selling them,” according to the filing.
“[Complainant] stated that Stephanie was in a lot of trouble from some men because she had lost the bag and she needed to leave town because they would be looking for her,” reads the filing.
Schepis and the complainant drove to a home in Belgrade, but the complainant left after becoming uncomfortable, according to the account. Schepis drove him back to Livingston and told him he had to hide. But she was only pretending to help him, he told authorities. A day later, she offered to go camping with him and they drove to Wilsall at night. They reportedly went down a dirt road and ended up at a rundown trailer where people were waiting.
The people there included Schepis, Renick and Schloss, the last of whom was described as having a neck “full of tattoos,” hand tattoos and a “killer face,” according to the filing. Another man was there, and he was identified, but there was no record of a pending charge against him as of Feb. 13.
One of the people asked about the pills and the complainant denied stealing them. Schloss began beating up the complainant, stripped off his clothes, took his three cell phones, tied him up, had him blindfolded and “put his head up so he could continue hitting him,” according to the filing.
“[The complainant] stated he pled for his life, told them he had nothing to do with stealing the pills,” reads the filing. “As [Schloss] continued hitting him, Stephanie and the unknown female began interrogating him, yelling at him to tell them the location of the pills.”
As Renick pointed a .45 pistol at the complainant, Schloss, said to be her boyfriend, shot the complainant with a BB or pellet gun.
“They kept telling him ‘You don’t want to die like this,’” and threatened to kill him and make it look like an overdose or self-defense killing, according to the filing.
As others were beating him, Schepis hit the complainant in the head with an unknown object which caused his head to “start bleeding like a sieve,” reads the filing.
Schepis reportedly told the complainant that they’d broken into his mother’s garage. She also “used Narcan into his right nostril for no apparent reason,” according to the filing.
At some point, the complainant reportedly was allowed to put his clothing back on, whereupon he was hogtied, covered in blankets and placed blindfolded into Schepis’ white Honda Accord.
“[Complainant] believed they were driving in a convoy toward Belgrade to kill him and he was unsure if anyone other than Stephanie was in the vehicle,” reads the filing. “While Stephanie was driving, Thomson raised himself up and could see that she was driving very fast. He then attempted to use his tied hands to choke her while she was driving. An altercation ensued, where Thomson got out of the leg restraints and began kicking Stephanie. She pulled over and brandished a pocket knife.”
Schepis tried to stab the complainant as he kicked her away from him, and he was able to get out of the vehicle and run away, according to the filing.
“Stephanie then drove off toward Interstate 90 and [the complainant] ran toward a county employee to ask for help,” reads the filing.
The complainant’s injuries reportedly included a broken tooth, ligature marks on his wrists, multiple circular wounds, an abrasion to his right eyebrow and bruising on his arms. The complainant claimed his head was sore on the left side and claimed he had a broken nose.
Although two other people are referred to as being involved in this case, there was no record of these individuals being charged in Park County district court as of Feb. 13.
This is a developing story, and more on this case, including the status of any other codefendants, will be released in the near future.
In Schloss’ case, a hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 30 and a jury trial is set for 9 a.m. July 6, according to court records. In Schepis’ case, a hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 6 and a jury trial for 9 a.m. April 20. In Renick’s case, a hearing is slated for 9 a.m. April 17 and a jury trial for 9 a.m. June 1.