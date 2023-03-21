A Park County man was jailed and faces three felony assault charges after investigators saw a video of him grabbing a woman by the throat and slamming her head against a wall, according to charging documents. 

The prosecution of the man, Steven Douglas Peters, was based on a Park County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began Feb. 25. About 10:02 p.m. that day, an emergency services dispatcher received a call from someone claiming that Peters had just assaulted a woman.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters