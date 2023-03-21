A Park County man was jailed and faces three felony assault charges after investigators saw a video of him grabbing a woman by the throat and slamming her head against a wall, according to charging documents.
The prosecution of the man, Steven Douglas Peters, was based on a Park County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began Feb. 25. About 10:02 p.m. that day, an emergency services dispatcher received a call from someone claiming that Peters had just assaulted a woman.
A Park County sheriff’s deputy happened to be nearby and met with the caller on scene at a home between Pine Creek and Pray about five minutes later, according to an affidavit filed by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter.
The complainant/caller showed the deputy a video that depicted Peters grab a woman by the neck with both hands and repeatedly bang her head against a wall, according to the affidavit. The video also reportedly showed Peters strike the woman with an open hand to the left side of her face.
Another deputy used a phone to call Peters, who agreed to meet officers. Peters “claimed to have no knowledge of the assault,” according to the affidavit.
“When [the deputy] told Defendant that he saw a video of Defendant strangling [the woman] and banging her head against a wall, Defendant said ‘well if I did it, then I did it and I guess I’m going to jail,’” reads the affidavit.
When asked to explain his behavior, Peters said, “She brought it out of me,” according to the affidavit.
Investigators reported the assaulted woman was distraught and appeared to be highly intoxicated. There was a red mark on the right side of her neck and throat, her right knee was bleeding and the left side of her head hurt, according to the affidavit.
The woman told officers she’d confronted Peters about him playing loud music and was subsequently assaulted. She was helped away from the area by the man who recorded the video. The man called a married couple for help.
The couple told investigators they went to check on Peters and saw him inside a home with a shotgun in one hand and a green ammunition can in the other. They got the gun and ammo away from Peters and left, according to the affidavit.
“The group stated they had been at Chico Hot Springs drinking and that Defendant had been drinking quite heavily,” reads the affidavit.
Peters faces three assault charges: aggravated assault based on the allegation he assaulted the woman; and two counts of assault with a weapon based on claims he pointed the shotgun in the direction of the couple. Each of the three charges is punishable by as much as 20 years imprisonment and a $50,000 fine.
Peters is due to be arraigned March 27 before Park County District Judge Brenda Gilbert, according to court records.
