A Park County man faces a sexual assault charge punishable by as much as life in prison over an allegation that he raped an unconscious woman in late 2019.
The pending felony case against Jordan A. Holmes was filed in the Sixth Judicial District of Park County in January 2020 after an investigation by officers of the Livingston Police Department.
The investigation began when police and at least one sheriff’s deputy responded to a Livingston residence in December 2019 and interviewed a woman who reported she’d been raped by Holmes in the few hours prior. Outside the home, the woman approached police wearing little clothing despite the 15-degree temperature. As she approached a police vehicle, she fainted, was treated by medics and appeared to be in shock, according to allegations filed Jan. 2, 2020, by the office of Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter.
The woman’s breath smelled like alcohol and she admitted to having two drinks and doing cocaine with Holmes the night before, according to the filing.
During a consensual interview with police, Holmes gave his account of the night’s events and said he’d had four to five beers and that nothing bad happened, according to the filing.
“Defendant appeared to not be surprised or concerned about anything that was occurring in the situation,” reads the filing. “Deputy Luther believed that he appeared to be overly calm and made a point to mention that nothing happened between Jane Doe [pseudonym] and he prior to being questioned about any foul play. He stated that their relationship was not sexual.”
Officers gathered evidence at the scene and evidence from the complainant and defendant, including the latter’s cell phone.
The next event in the case is a status hearing set for 9 a.m. March 6, according to court records.
A recent action in the case was an order allowing Holmes to travel out of state for a few days last month. Holmes’ request to travel was unopposed by the state, according to the order.