A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash seven years ago that killed a teen is suing Park County and other parties, having alleged he’s been unjustly prosecuted for years.
In a lawsuit pending in Sixth District Court, a complaint filed by Walter Joey Overstreet’s lawyer alleged prosecutors had evidence that could have indicated Overstreet wasn’t the driver.
“Walter Overstreet had no memory of several hours before the accident until he woke up in the hospital days later,” reads the complaint.
The crash happened Dec. 13, 2015, in Park County on US-89 north about midnight and resulted in the death of 17-year-old Rhiannon Wills from Livingston. Overstreet, then 19, was ejected from the crashed truck and ended up several yards from where the truck came to rest, according to court documents filed by both the plaintiff and defendant in this case. Six people had been in the truck and none had been wearing seat belts.
The lawsuit was filed against a highway patrol investigator, the county, a crash reconstruction company, Montana Highway Patrol and two county prosecutors.
Overstreet’s prosecution resulted in two trials in which jurors failed to return a unanimous verdict. The first trial was in 2017 and the second was in 2018. Overstreet was denied entry into the military after prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice, and then he was charged a third time in summer 2019, according to the complaint.
“Walter Overstreet told the officers, after they accused him of being the driver, he must have been driving, because he would never let anyone else drive his truck,” reads the complaint.
When Overstreet saw photos of the truck in 2016, he noticed the driver’s seat was not in a position he would have had it when he drove the vehicle, the complaint alleges.
According to the complaint, a towing company owned by the father of one of the truck’s occupants removed the truck before it was secured by law enforcement, and the investigator took no evidence from the vehicle before it was towed away. A woman told an investigator she saw Overstreet get into a rear seat of the truck about 11:15 a.m. or 11:30 p.m., just before the crash, the complaint alleges.
“The truck was not secure, and numerous individuals had access to the truck while it was with Whistler Towing until it was later taken to a police garage over 24 hours later,” reads the complaint.
During the second trial, a crash reconstruction expert testified she found a long dark brown hair in the driver’s door of the truck during a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint. A photograph shows the hair lying on the driver’s door handle area. Overstreet didn’t have long brown hair at that time.
“The Park County Attorney’s office never provided any evidence of the long brown hair to Mr. Overstreet or his counsel during the second trial,” reads the complaint.
During the trial, the investigator testified he logged the hair into evidence. After Overstreet’s defense attorney asked to review the hair, the county attorney’s office denied its existence and the investigator claimed he threw it away after the county attorney told him to, the complaint alleges. The prosecutor provided correspondence indicating the investigator threw the hair away because it had no evidentiary value to him. The investigator, Eric Fetterhoff, gave conflicting testimony at both jury trials and blamed then-Park County Attorney Bruce Becker for telling him to dispose of the hair, the complaint alleges.
“Bruce Becker denies he ever told anyone to throw evidence away,” reads the complaint.
A DNA analysis excluded Overstreet as a contributor to DNA found on the driver’s side airbag in the truck, according to the complaint. The county, in its answer to the lawsuit, says it has insufficient evidence to admit or deny this allegation.
Current Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter is the prosecutor in the third criminal case against Overstreet.
One of the occupants of the truck told their attorney they didn’t believe Overstreet had been driving, according to documents filed by both the county and plaintiff. This attorney told Lassiter, according to the complaint, but the county, in its answer to the lawsuit, says it has insufficient evidence to admit or deny this allegation.
The lawsuit accused the crash reconstruction company, investigator and prosecutors of negligence for failing to disclose all evidence to Overstreet.
“Plaintiff’s life has been forever changed as a direct result of Defendants’ acts of concealing evidence, failing to test collected evidence, and subjecting Plaintiff to multiple criminal prosecutions that resulted in Plaintiff’s incarceration and in restrictions to his liberty and employment interests,” reads the complaint.
The prosecutors had no grounds to pursue their case against Overstreet and withheld exculpatory evidence from him, alleges the complaint. In an answer to the lawsuit filed Feb. 7, the county disagrees.
The county is entitled to immunity, and Overstreet’s injuries, damages, and losses, if any, were caused by the intervening, superseding, or contributing acts of others, or by his own comparative negligence, according to the county’s answer.
The county asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice and seeks relief for court costs incurred and any other relief the court deems appropriate.
The county is represented by Helena attorney Mark Higgins and Overstreet’s legal counsel is Jami Rebsom of Livingston.
This is a developing story and more will be reported.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.