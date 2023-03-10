A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash seven years ago that killed a teen is suing Park County and other parties, having alleged he’s been unjustly prosecuted for years.

In a lawsuit pending in Sixth District Court, a complaint filed by Walter Joey Overstreet’s lawyer alleged prosecutors had evidence that could have indicated Overstreet wasn’t the driver.

