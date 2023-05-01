A man faces five felony charges in connection with allegations he burned down a home and committed acts of theft, burglary, vandalism and trespassing.
An affidavit filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office alleges Benjamin Joseph Suchon was arrested in January after an investigation began Dec. 31, 2022. That day, a home at 29 Arrowhead Road in Emigrant became almost fully engulfed in a fire. The home was a log cabin-style house with a detached garage that had been vacant since late October, according to the affidavit.
“There were obvious signs of criminal activity in the area, such as a broken fence on the back side of the property where it looked as if a vehicle had been driven through a wood pile/fence and driven through a field,” reads the affidavit. “There was also an open barn door which neighbors confirmed was usually closed.”
A Park County Sheriff’s Office investigator noted a handle of a chisel was found on the ground outside the barn, and he noticed suspicious vehicle tracks and that a barbed wire fence had been cut. It also appeared that a vehicle was missing, a 1977 GMC Blazer.
After the house fire was extinguished, investigators found two safes in the structure that been tampered with, according to the affadavit. The large safe was open and had a hole cut where the locking mechanism should have been. The smaller safe was cut but not opened. There were burn patterns on the opened safe, the affidavit said.
The property owner told investigators the safes had contained a large number of firearms.
“By examining the cuts on the safe, it was determined that large sparks would have come from a battery powered grinder,” reads the affidavit. “With no power to the residence, the suspect would have needed his own power grinder to cut the tumbler locks out of the safes. Due to the timeline of when the break-in occurred and the time of the fire, sparks from the grinder inside a closet on top of nylon carpet could not be ruled out. Smoldering metal embers from a grinder on top of carpet against a wall would take time to smolder and ignite. The fire was listed as a human caused negligent arson fire.”
An officer on patrol found the stolen GMC parked, without plates, at a property off Inverness Lane in Livingston, and authorities were told by residents on scene that a “Ben S” had dropped it off there with the intention of doing some work on it later, according to the affidavit.
Investigators found Suchon crawling through tall grass away from his fifth-wheel trailer later that day. He was arrested and investigators searched his residence and found stolen items, including a bear hide with skull, backpack, revolvers, shotguns and rifles, according to the affidavit. Also found was a grinder and battery pack “that may have been used to cut open the gun safes and started the fire,” reads the affidavit.
Suchon is being prosecuted on felony charges of arson, criminal mischief, two counts of theft, burglary; and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.
No hearings were scheduled in the case as of Monday.
