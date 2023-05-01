Benjamin Joseph Suchon

A man faces five felony charges in connection with allegations he burned down a home and committed acts of theft, burglary, vandalism and trespassing.

An affidavit filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office alleges Benjamin Joseph Suchon was arrested in January after an investigation began Dec. 31, 2022. That day, a home at 29 Arrowhead Road in Emigrant became almost fully engulfed in a fire. The home was a log cabin-style house with a detached garage that had been vacant since late October, according to the affidavit.

