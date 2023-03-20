A project is underway to establish multi-use recreational trails in Park County that would connect with the country-spanning Great American Rail-Trail.

The Great American Rail-Trail is more than 54% complete with more than 2,030 miles of trail constructed, according to a presentation from the engineering firm involved with the project. The project is spearheaded by Rails to Trails Conservancy, which describes itself as the nation’s largest trails organization. The preferred route of the Great American Rail-Trail connects more than 145 existing rail-trails, greenways and other multi-use paths spanning more than 3,700 miles, according to the conservancy.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters