A project is underway to establish multi-use recreational trails in Park County that would connect with the country-spanning Great American Rail-Trail.
The Great American Rail-Trail is more than 54% complete with more than 2,030 miles of trail constructed, according to a presentation from the engineering firm involved with the project. The project is spearheaded by Rails to Trails Conservancy, which describes itself as the nation’s largest trails organization. The preferred route of the Great American Rail-Trail connects more than 145 existing rail-trails, greenways and other multi-use paths spanning more than 3,700 miles, according to the conservancy.
A feasibility study is underway to identify alternatives to complete a portion of the trail through Paradise Valley between Livingston and Gardiner. This section is dubbed the Yellowstone Heritage Trail. No local government entities are funding the study and the costs of completing the project are expected to be paid for by grants.
“Park County is not going to be able to put up the funds for something like this,” said Kevin Belle, Great American Rail-Trail project manager, in a March 15 presentation over Zoom.
The feasibility study has been underway for about nine months and should be completed in June, said Kristen Galbraith, Park County director of grants and special projects. The study is not being paid for by local taxpayers, she said. Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is paying for the study with the help of a private foundation, Belle said.
“No public funding was put into the study,” Belle said. “RTC [Rails to Trails] got involved because we believe that completing a trail in this region would be catalytic to further trail development in the area and across Montana, and we want to support the further understanding of a trail’s feasibility in this corridor.”
Park County has been involved in discussions about the project for about the last 10 years, according to Galbraith.
“Montana and Wyoming are the biggest gap, so we had a meeting about six years ago and they were discussing four different routes through Montana,” she said.
Belle said Park County sections of the proposed trail could be obtained using public access easements, some of which may be difficult to obtain. Some landowners “are definitely not interested” in granting public access easements, so the Park County portion of the Great American Rail-Trail will probably consist of some highway right of way, Galbraith said.
“We’ve already had conversations with some landowners in the valley who are eager to do so,” Belle said. “We’ve had conversations with others who are more reticent to be interested in that, and that’s perfectly understandable.”
Most of the trail construction in Park County could begin after about four years, according to Belle.
One benefit of the project is that the interconnected nature of the trail system allows its users to visit an area without bringing their vehicles, Belle said.
“Because we know how much of a crush that is on the local community,” Belle said. “So, when you have connected to each other, we know people use them more and those people are actually stopping in the towns and buying food, places to stay, and spending money instead of in a car when you can go a whole lot faster and go right through town.”
The estimated economic benefit to Montana from the finished project is $60 million in visitor’s spending and $800,000 in new tax revenue. The economic impact numbers provided by Belle during the presentation were from an analysis performed by Bozeman-based company Headwaters Economics, Belle said.
“They took trail usage numbers from trails around the country along this route and they took known trail studies in terms of how much people are spending on trails,” Belle said. “Personally, I think that’s pretty conservative, I think it’ll be higher than that,” Belle said. “But those are the numbers we can stand behind now.”
The goals of the feasibility study are to evaluate options for creating a separated multi-use trail facility; identify opportunities to protect cultural and natural resources that make the corridor unique; balance visitor experience with landowner property rights; and provide opportunities to address the overuse of existing recreational assets, according to a Rails to Trails factsheet.
One step closer
The initial stretch of Yellowstone Heritage Trail will likely be within 23 acres of open space along the river in Emigrant, where Trust for Public Land announced this week that the first 23 acres was one step closer to being permanently protected and secured.
“This new trail will not only connect visitors and residents from the center of Emigrant to adjacent public lands and fishing access sites along the Yellowstone River but serve as a community space and a destination route for families and all kinds of recreationalists to share and enjoy,” said Lucas Cain, project manager for Trust for Public Land, in a press release. “TPL is proud to help lead in this community efforts to provide increased recreational access in the Paradise Valley, for not only visitors to Yellowstone National Park, but most importantly the residents of Emigrant and Park County.”
The proposed 23 acres of open space will connect to Arch Park in Gardiner, the northern entrance of Yellowstone National Park. The Yellowstone Heritage Trail will eventually serve as 49 miles of trail from Gardiner to Livingston and “will uplift the local economy and neighboring communities,” according to the press release.
“With support from local Paradise Valley community leaders and Park County, Trust for Public Land secured an exclusive agreement through the end of the year to fundraise and purchase the property,” reads the release. “The deal includes 23 acres of abandoned rail line that will now serve as open space providing 3 miles of public and highly accessible trails along the historic Yellowstone River and offering sweeping views of Paradise Valley and Absaroka Mountain Range.”
The land is “beautiful” and mostly wetlands, said Galbraith, who toured the land last week.
“The trailhead for that would start near the old saloon and head north 2 miles along an abandoned railway section, and they would utilize some of their land to provide trail easements going south,” Galbraith said.
Construction of this 3-miles segment may begin as early as next summer or fall and be complete by spring of 2025 or earlier, she said.
“It just depends on funding and construction companies,” Galbraith said.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.