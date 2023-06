Flag facts

Flag proportions were designated by President Eisenhower’s August 21,1959, Executive Order.

A flag should not be stored wet which can cause permanent creases.

If a flagpole is 40 feet, the flag dimensions should be 6 by 10 feet.

The custom of flying flags 24 hours a day over the east and west fronts of the Capitol building started during World War I.

The original “Star-Spangled Banner,” was 30 by 42 feet and made by Mary Pickersgill in her home in Baltimore, Maryland from 1807 to 1857.

The Stars and Stripes originated as a result of a resolution adopted by the Marine Committee of the Second Continental Congress at Philadelphia on June 14, 1777. The resolution read: “Resolved, that the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field representing a new constellation.”

