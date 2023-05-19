Park County residents looking for cold therapy to help with health issues, sports-related ailments or ways to ward off aging, can now visit Stay Golden tanning salon in downtown Livingston for cryotherapy services.

Jacquie Willhoite, the owner of Stay Golden on Callendar Street, installed the cryotherapy machine in her salon a few months ago.

