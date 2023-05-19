Park County residents looking for cold therapy to help with health issues, sports-related ailments or ways to ward off aging, can now visit Stay Golden tanning salon in downtown Livingston for cryotherapy services.
Jacquie Willhoite, the owner of Stay Golden on Callendar Street, installed the cryotherapy machine in her salon a few months ago.
“It’s been popular,” said Willhoite, a Livingston resident originally from San Diego, California. “There are so many health benefits. It’s like taking an ice bath but so much better for you.”
The Cryomed machine emits cold liquid nitrogen gas in a cylinder that clients stand upright in and can get as cold as negative 256 degrees. A person stands in the shoulder-high machine for about three minutes depending on tolerance and their head and hands are positioned outside the sub-freezing chamber.
Clients must wear socks, slippers and gloves, and Willhoite has a mixture of animal-themed mittens for customers to wear. All jewelry must be removed and men are required to wear undergarments.
“It’s comfortable and in a controlled environment and can help with issues like eczema, psoriasis, other skin conditions, and anti-aging,” said Willhoite.
Manufacturers of cryotherapy tanks, such as the Cryomed machine at Stay Golden, claim that cryotherapy can help with many health issues, such as: asthma, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety, chronic pain and fibromyalgia, depression, migraines, multiple sclerosis, and different types of arthritis.
Cryotherapy can also help with weight loss, insomnia, your circulation, boost your metabolism, and ease pain after a workout, according to Willhoite.
The 42-year-old business owner said her cryotherapy chamber is getting multiple clients per day and that she takes reservations for time and service.
Stay Golden also has multiple tanning beds and offers spray tanning services. The salon has memberships for clients, and Willhoite said some customers do both the cryotherapy machine and tanning beds.
“We call it ‘freeze and fry’,” said Willhoite. “It’s a mixture of cold and heat therapy.”
Stay Golden is located at 119 E Callender St. Phone: (406) 224-0620
