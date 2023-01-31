The LINKS for Learning Lego Llamas competed in the FIRST LEGO League Regional Qualifying tournament at Ben Steele Middle School in Billings on January 21.
This was the first in-person robotic competition held in Montana since 2020, a LINKS for Learning news release said. All 10 of the Lego Llamas were brand-new to robotics this year.
“We started this journey in mid-October and have come so far!” Robotics coach Jessie Nunn said in the release. “Each week brings a new adventure: exploring this year’s supercharged theme, voting on student-designed team logos, discussing FLL Core Values, crafting a skit on renewable energy, building mission structures and Mindstorm robots with Legos, and — finally — programming our robots to complete specific missions. Every team member deserves recognition for his or her multitude of contributions, which range from complex coding to keeping us all entertained. I’m so proud of these 10 students!”