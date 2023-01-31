Robotics

LINKS student Paisley Edgemon sets up a robot to run a mission in Round 1 of the First LEGO League Regional Qualifying Tournament held at Ben Steele Middle School in Billings January 21.

 Photo by Rikki Earle

The LINKS for Learning Lego Llamas competed in the FIRST LEGO League Regional Qualifying tournament at Ben Steele Middle School in Billings on January 21.

This was the first in-person robotic competition held in Montana since 2020, a LINKS for Learning news release said. All 10 of the Lego Llamas were brand-new to robotics this year.