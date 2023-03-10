Tina Haines of Haines Photography in Livingston has earned the distinguished Master of Photography degree from Professional Photographers of America, or PPA, for her superior image making and photographic service. The degree was presented to Haines by PPA President Jeff Dachowski at the association’s annual conference held in Nashville, Tennessee on Jan. 23.
The Master of Photography degree is an achievement of the highest caliber and recognizes that Haines has met the standards of excellence set by PPA, read a news release. Haines has been awarded this degree in recognition of her superior photographic competence demonstrated through photographic competition, advanced education, and service to the profession.