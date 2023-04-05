Woods Rose Market was featured in the Spring 2023 edition of Edible Bozeman magazine and owner, Kris Fitzgerald, said she couldn’t be more excited.
“We are definitely getting a ton of positive feedback from our customers,” said Fitzgerald. “We have a pretty loyal customer base. They were pretty excited to see us featured. As well as other grocers and producers have also reached out and everyone is just really excited about it.”
Fitzgerald said that the magazine reached out to her about featuring her shop last summer, photos were taken in the fall and the interview took place in winter of 2022.
Located next to Spur Line in Livingston, Woods Rose Market specializes in seasonal products, plants and produce. Inside the shop you will find house plants, ceramic pots and earth-friendly gardening supplies. The business operates three greenhouses and one plant nursery and has been in operation for eight years.
Outside you will find compost, mulch, potting soil and an extensive selection of ceramic pots. Fitzgerald said she uses a few local ceramic artists from Gardiner and Bozeman and that the rest of the pots come from Germany or Italy. Outside you will also find trees and shrubs. Fitzgerald said that her shop is mostly for the backyard gardener. Woods Rose Market also offers landscape services and is available for larger landscaping projects and consultations.
Fitzgerald said that the shop is geared up and ready for spring after receiving their first delivery and completing a new green house. For information or questions call Woods Rose Market at (406) 225-8705.
