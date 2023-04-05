Woods Rose Market was featured in the Spring 2023 edition of Edible Bozeman magazine and owner, Kris Fitzgerald, said she couldn’t be more excited.

“We are definitely getting a ton of positive feedback from our customers,” said Fitzgerald. “We have a pretty loyal customer base. They were pretty excited to see us featured. As well as other grocers and producers have also reached out and everyone is just really excited about it.”

