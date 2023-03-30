Livingston Brownie Troop 2021 sold out of 200 boxes of cookies at Livingston’s Ace Hardware on Saturday.

This year was the troop’s first year setting up a cookie booth, and Saturday the plan was to sell Girl Scout Cookies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The scouts sold out before 1 p.m., according to troop leader Bridget Hellwig Yuvan.

