Livingston Brownie Troop 2021 sold out of 200 boxes of cookies at Livingston’s Ace Hardware on Saturday.
This year was the troop’s first year setting up a cookie booth, and Saturday the plan was to sell Girl Scout Cookies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The scouts sold out before 1 p.m., according to troop leader Bridget Hellwig Yuvan.
“I love working with the girls,” said Hellwig Yuvan. “My hope is to create women leaders who possess the values of service by helping in their community. It is so fun to relate to the girls and enjoy the activities together. Seeing the lasting friendships they form really brings me feelings of joy and gratitude. It’s what my mom did for me. I guess by being a troop leader as well I am keeping my mother’s legacy alive, and all she did for me. It’s like a family to me and keeping that legacy alive is really important. I enjoy it so much.”
Hellwig Yuvan has been involved with Girl Scouts since she was in first grade, when her mother enrolled her and led the troop. Hellwig said she was active in the Girl Scouts through her senior year of high school, when she received the Gold Award, a high honor from the scouts.
Since starting the troop about four years ago, when her daughter started kindergarten, Hellwig Yuvan said that the group has accrued 10 members (and rising) and presently all are in third grade. The troop works together diligently on earning badges and community service.
Last year Troop 2021 donated $250 from their cookie earnings to help the Food Pantry and also helped out at the pantry putting eggs in cartons and sorting candies. Hellwig Yuvan said the girls helped complete tasks that were anticipated to take several hours in about 20 minutes, so this year they will be given some additional tasks to complete.
In 2021, the troop made over 30 small fleece blankets for the puppies and kittens at Stafford Animal Shelter as comfort items that the animals could be adopted with. The troop is also involved in other community support activities, such as garbage pickup and preparation of Easter goodies for the city Easter egg hunt last year.
Hellwig Yuvan said she is grateful to the community for all their support last weekend and for their generosity and patience with the girls’ first sales booth experience.
