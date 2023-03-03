Zachary Proffitt image

From left, Fire Chief Dann Babcox Sr., firefighter Zachary Proffitt and Capt. Chrisgin Anderson stand together Wednesday after Proffitt receives a certificate showing he completed 6,000 hours of firefighting for Park County Rural Fire District #1.

 Courtesy photo

Park County Rural Fire District #1 said goodbye to one of its young firefighters this week.

Zachary Proffitt has spent the last two years living at the fire station in Livingston getting hands-on experience as a firefighter, and now he’s ready to fully enter the profession, having accepted a job at an agency in eastern Montana.