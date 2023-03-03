Park County Rural Fire District #1 said goodbye to one of its young firefighters this week.
Zachary Proffitt has spent the last two years living at the fire station in Livingston getting hands-on experience as a firefighter, and now he’s ready to fully enter the profession, having accepted a job at an agency in eastern Montana.
Before coming to Livingston, Proffitt spent two summers battling wildfires with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
“It was just kind of a summer gig while I figured out what I wanted to do,” said Proffitt, who is originally from Lake Oswedo, Oregon.
But after spending the last two years with the men and women of Park County Rural Fire District #1, and protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Park County, the 23-year-old says he’s ready to make it a career.
“I’ve loved it, it’s a welcoming community, and the people have been great, and it’s been an awesome community to be part of,” Proffitt said. “I was welcomed quickly and warmly, and it’s a shame to have to leave now, but that’s kind of the progression of things.”
The district’s fire chief, Dann Babcox Sr., called Proffitt “a hard-working young man with integrity.”
“We are proud of Zach, and while sorry to lose him here, wish him the very best in the next phase of his career,” read a statement from Babcox. “The Fire Science Residency Program has helped some very good people become assets to the departments they now serve. In its six years of the program, we have been very fortunate to have these people helping the citizens in Park County while attending college through Helena College for Fire Science.”
Under the district’s residential firefighting program, five participants live at a fire station and get free room and board, and a grocery stipend, in exchange for their service to the district. They each get work schedule and list of responsibilities. The district also provides a grocery stipend and pays for associates degrees in fire science at Helena College, Proffitt said.
“So they get the labor and we get the experience and certification,” Proffitt said.
On Wednesday, Proffitt’s fellow firefighters honored him with a framed certificate showing he completed his training and service at the district.
“They’ve been great,” Proffitt said of his peers. “It was an awesome crew. We all came in with different experiences, and we all were at different points in our fire careers, so it was cool that we were all playing off each other and became a very close-knit group.”
Proffitt said he’s found role models and formed friendships in Livingston that will last the rest of his life.
“Chief Babcox and Capt. (Chrisgin) Anderson have been very important in my success,” Proffitt said.