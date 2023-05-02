Joe Phelps

Joe Phelps is executive producer of “Trust Me,” a documentary that explores media literacy.

 Courtesy photo

A Park County filmmaker and his team will receive the Walter Cronkite Award for excellence in television political journalism on June 9 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Joe Phelps, a Paradise Valley resident, is the executive producer of “Trust Me,” a documentary that explores media literacy and how media technology is influencing society.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters