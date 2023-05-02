A Park County filmmaker and his team will receive the Walter Cronkite Award for excellence in television political journalism on June 9 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.
Joe Phelps, a Paradise Valley resident, is the executive producer of “Trust Me,” a documentary that explores media literacy and how media technology is influencing society.
The 60-minute film was shown five times on PBS in 2022, and distributed to 40,000 teachers and educators in the U.S., said Phelps.
Phelps, 73, is CEO of Getting Better Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission “to build trust through the truth about the positive evolution of human behavior.”
Phelps said he is “tickled pink” about receiving the Cronkite Award.
“It’s a good film and this is confirmation that we did it correctly,” said Phelps. “This will help us increase distribution.”
“Trust Me” won in the category of feature documentary. Other recipients of the Cronkite Award in different categories are The Daily News and PBS’s “Frontline.”
The documentary seems to be hitting its stride, said Phelps, noting that “Trust Me” is the top-selling film at New Day Films, an educational film distributor.
“Thank goodness the general public and educators are recognizing the need to know how to properly search, consume and share media,” said Phelps.
A former advertising agency executive, Phelps gave credit to the film’s director Roko Belic for his creative leadership, and to Rosemary Smith, managing director of Getting Better Foundation, for her work in getting the film screened internationally.
“Media literacy is one of my passions,” said Phelps. “It’s one of the most critical issues that humanity is facing today.”
People can access the film via www.TrustMeDocumentary.com. Phelps said the documentary is not available on streaming media platforms such as Netflix.
“Our primary revenue stream comes from colleges and universities that pay for access to the film,” said Phelps. “It’s helping to launch media literacy curriculum in schools.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.