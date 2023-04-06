Following is a listing of Easter services from Park County churches that have provided them.
Good Friday is April 7, Holy Saturday is April 8 and Easter is April 9.
CATHOLIC CHURCHESGood Friday:
St. Williams — Gardiner, noon
St. Margaret’s — Clyde Park, 3 p.m.
St. Joseph’s — Big Timber, 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s — Livingston, 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday:
St. Mary’s — Livingston, 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday:
St. William’s — Gardiner, 8 a.m.
St. Mary’s — Livingston, 10:30 a.m.
St. Joseph’s — Big Timber, 4 p.m.
EMMAUS LUTHERAN CHURCHGood Friday service at 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil Divine Service at 8 p.m. (on April 8)
Easter Sunday Divine Service at 10 a.m.
EPISCOPAL CHURCHESSt. Andrew’s:
Good Friday worship, 7 p.m.
Easter Day — Festive worship with Holy Communion, 10:30 am., children’s Easter egg hunt following the service.
St. John’s:
Good Friday — Worship at 8 a.m.
Saturday — Children’s Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m.
Easter Day — Worship with Holy Communion, 8 a.m.
LIVINGSTON CHRISTIAN CENTERGood Friday:
7 p.m. — LCC video performance of “Master Mender.” Admission is free.
Easter programs:
8:30 a.m. — Prayer and Sunday School for high school graduates and up
9 a.m. — Adult Sunday School
9:30 a.m. — Fellowship, snacks and coffee
10 a.m. — Resurrection Sunday services
11 a.m. — Easter Egg/Candy Hunt
LIVING HOPE CHURCHGood Friday Tenebrae Service: 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday morning: 10 a.m. at the Park High School at the RecPlex.
SHIELDS RIVER LUTHERAN CHURCHGood Friday service — 12:15 p.m.
Easter worship service — 9 a.m. Potluck brunch and Easter egg hunt will follow the service.
SHIELDS VALLEY BIBLE CHURCHPotluck Easter breakfast, 10 a.m. Worship follows at 11 a.m.
UNITED METHODIST CHURCHESPine Creek — Sunrise Service, 8 a.m., with breakfast at 8:30 a.m.; Easter service at 9:30 a.m.
Holbrook — Easter service, 11 a.m.
Grace — Easter service, 5:30 p.m.
