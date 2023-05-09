Livingston's Spring Fling open rodeo set for Saturday May 9, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Livingston’s Spring Fling, presented by Platinum Rodeo Productions, will be held Saturday, May 13 at the Park County Fairgrounds.The event is an open rodeo, held in Association with Suffer Outloud. The deadline for entries is past.The event will include freestyle bullfiighting, bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, barrel racing, breakaway roping and team roping.Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. There will be an after-party at the Stockman Bar. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zootechnics Zoology Motor Racing Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next +2 Local Works of art illustrate "flow" at LCAC exhibit 7 hrs ago +6 Local Learning Law & Order: Students visit the City-County Complex 8 hrs ago +4 Local Park County Pioneer Society holds 85th annual banquet 8 hrs ago News Local official to serve as president of statewide organization 8 hrs ago Local Nonprofit takes kids fly fishing for trout 8 hrs ago News Public input sought on early childhood facility needs 8 hrs ago Trending now Resignations add up at Livingston Public Schools Early morning flames Local official to serve as president of statewide organization Judge halts Lincoln County logging project because of grizzly bear concerns Men accused of assaulting women