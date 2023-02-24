Livingston officials are planning to update the city’s logo and they want the public’s help.
The topic came up at some recent city events, most recently at a Tuesday meeting of the Livingston City Commission.
“Maybe it’s time for an updated logo that’s easier for staff to use and easier for commissioners to use,” Commission Chair Melissa Nootz said during the meeting.
The current logo is difficult to replicate in city documents, she said.
The next day, at the Parks and Trails Committee meeting, Livingston City Manager Grant Gager said staff began working on the issue that day.
“The City is preparing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the work,” Gager wrote in a Thursday email. “We do not have the resources and expertise (graphic design) in-house to perform the work, and there are many talented folks in the community that can manage this process and bring forward a logo that is representative of the community. The RFP will be posted on our website when it is ready.”
The effort also will also involve seeking public input.
“As the City prepares the scope of work, we are working to include a public involvement process to ensure that the community is able to participate in designing the City logo and the new logo is reflective of Livingston,” Gager wrote.
