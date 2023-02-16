The Community School Collaborative project at Sleeping Giant Middle School took about 20 students to the Bozeman Symphony on Saturday for an interactive learning experience that teaches the audience how a symphony operates.
Students were also treated to Red Tractor Pizza prior to attending the event alongside CSC Board Chair and Co-Founder Yvonne Brutger, and other chaperones. Todd Wester, principal of Sleeping Giant Middle School, also attended the event.
“Symphony day was excellent. The kids really enjoyed it and had the opportunity to see how the symphony really works,” said Wester. “The effort is all thanks to the coordinating efforts of the Community School Collaborative and its board members. Rebecca Speranza and Gina Morrison did a lot of the heavy lifting for last week’s symphony event.”
According to Wester, the Bozeman Symphony put on a free concert to share with the community how the symphony, and all the segments involved, come together to deliver a performance. One of the first songs they performed was designed to be educational and offer audience engagement; complete with color-coded sections for brass, woodwinds, strings and percussion all labeled by respective colors.