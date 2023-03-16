There’s a girl riding a horse and she pulls a skier by a rope. They navigate a snow-packed track and obstacle course full of sharp turns, jumps and gates. They wear winter gear, leather chaps, goggles and helmets.

They are the Alverson sisters from Livingston and they compete in the unique winter sport of equestrian skijoring.

