There’s a girl riding a horse and she pulls a skier by a rope. They navigate a snow-packed track and obstacle course full of sharp turns, jumps and gates. They wear winter gear, leather chaps, goggles and helmets.
They are the Alverson sisters from Livingston and they compete in the unique winter sport of equestrian skijoring.
Last weekend, the two teenagers and Park High students competed in the National Finals Skijoring Races in Red Lodge, Montana. The special event hosted more than 100 teams from states like Montana, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, and the Dakotas.
The competition was heated and the Alversons had mixed results this time. The sisters, Fiona, 17, and Phoebe, 15, have been competing in skijoring events since their elementary school days. Their father, Dennis Alverson, introduced them to the sport.
“My dad saw that there was a competition in Bozeman and wanted to compete,” said Fiona. “Initially it was just for him, but the people at the event just decided to let us try it out.”
The girls, 8 and 6 at the time, enjoyed the experience and attended three more competitions that year. Even though it was “just for giggles,” it turned out to be something the sisters really enjoyed and embraced. The duo performed well in the youth ranks.
“Even though we were young, we always were winning, so they decided they should put us into novice,” Fiona explained.
Novice rank is the “beginner” league in skijoring. In 2021, the sisters were crowned the “Novice champions,” and moved up into the sport division, where the competition is more intense.
“It’s a big jump, I mean we are racing against pros,” Fiona said.
Skijoring is a Norwegian word and means “ski driving.” The sport of skijoring started more than a century ago in Europe. It was popularized by the Swedes in the early 1900’s.
With the Alverson sisters, typically Fiona rides the horse while younger sister Phoebe does the skiing. The girls excel at the “switcheroo” event, in which you race with switched roles, which means Phoebe is the rider and Fiona skis from behind.
The sport of skijoring is harder than alpine skiing, the sisters said.
“We grew up downhill skiing, but it is a lot different,” said Phoebe. “You come off jumps on flat ground and must land flat. You would not think so, but that is a lot harder than landing at an angle like alpine skiing. I do competitive alpine skiing too, but it’s just a different skill.”
Fiona said racing on a horse with her sister being pulled behind on skis is exhilarating.
“My favorite part at any competition are the seconds leading up to the race,” said Fiona. “You can feel the adrenaline, and you know the horse is ready to go. But the feeling right after you cross the finish line, as the horse cools down, is the most memorable.”
