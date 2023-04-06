The Singleton sisters from Livingston are pretty good at what they do.
They are all elite karate competitors. And there are five of them.
Vivian is 18. Sophia is 16. Lottie is 13. Georgiana is 11. Luisa is 9.
They’ve all won karate championships competing in tournaments all over the U.S. and world. This week, the Singletons are in Las Vegas with their parents, Zach and Becky Singleton, for the USA Open and Junior International Cup. Later this month, the Singleton sisters will fly to A Coruna, Spain, and compete in an international event sponsored by the World Karate Federation.
“This crazy thing we do called karate,” said dad, Zach, a local contractor. “They started training here in our backyard in Livingston. And that set the karate in motion.”
And what a ride it’s been so far. Check out the girls’ resumes:
Vivian: National Champion and member, Team USA
Sophia: National Champion, 2X Team USA member, U.S. Open Gold Medalist, ranked No. 1 in the U.S and top 50 in the world.
Lottie: 3X National Champion, 2X Team USA Member, U.S. Open Gold Medalist, Pan American Silver Medalist, 2026 Olympic hopeful for the USA, ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and top 5 in the world.
Georgiana: National Champion, Junior International Champion, Top prospect for Team USA 2024
Luisa: National Champion, Colorado Sate Champion, Washington State Champion
“I actually have six daughters,” said Zach. “But one doesn’t compete in karate.”
The Singleton sisters compete in 20 to 25 karate tournaments each year, including half-a-dozen international events. They do most of their training at a gym in Bozeman, where they also teach karate classes.
They also have a world-renowned and elite karate coach in Denys Morozov from Ukraine.
“Denys Morozov is the most winning karate coach in the world,” said Zach. “After visiting Montana and evaluating Lottie and Sophia he agreed to become their full-time coach.”
The Singletons have lived in Livingston for more than seven years now and are home-schooled. Mom Becky often serves as the girls’ travel partner at karate events.
The girls started karate about five years ago and found their niche and passion, said Dad.
“Lottie and Sophia both started this whole process with a desire to go to the Olympics,” said Zach. “In order to make the Olympics you first have to make Team USA. Less than 1% of all athletes in any sport can make Team USA. It’s a very small group of athletes that have that dedication. Then less than 1% of that group actually makes the Olympics.”
Amazingly, the Singleton sisters did not have a coach or teacher when they first started out. They spent hours and days watching YouTube videos of karate techniques and skills, and started training and fighting together in the garage.
Now, at least one of the Singleton sisters, Lottie, has a real chance at making the Olympics. And Sophia has aspirations to fight professionally in the UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championships.
“It can be very expensive to travel, especially internationally,” said Zach, noting that the girls do have some sponsors. “But if you have kids that work that hard and want to make the Olympics, it’s hard to tell them no we can’t go.”
“No one can figure out how these girls keep winning,” said proud Dad. “But they call it Montana grit.”
