Killer karate sisters

The Singleton sisters are shown here with their father, Zach. Clockwise from top left are Vivian, 18, Lottie 13, Sophia 16, Luisa, 9, and Georgiana, 11. All the girls have excelled in the sport of karate. Some of the sisters aspire to make the Olympics or compete professionally.

 Courtesy

The Singleton sisters from Livingston are pretty good at what they do.

They are all elite karate competitors. And there are five of them.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters