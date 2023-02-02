Livingston School District Athletic Director Nate Parseghian has been awarded the 2023 Class A Athletic Director of the Year award by the State of Montana.
“I think it’s really an honor to be recognized for this because it’s voted on by my peers in Class A. It is really an honor to be recognized by that group,” Parseghian said. “I’ve really come to enjoy what I do. I love being a part of the school and involved in the community. I feel like I’m really lucky to be in this position and receiving this award. It has been really nice to hear from people who have reached out to congratulate me. I think it is a team effort of administrators, coaches and students, and I’m proud of that.”
Parseghian isn’t the only person in his family to receive recognition. Parseghian’s uncle was Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian, who led the team to a 24-11 victory in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 1971, ending a 30-game winning streak for Texas, according to the National Football Foundation’s website, where Ara Parseghian’s Hall of Fame summary and photo can be found. Another phenomenal win for Ara Parseghian was when the team won the 1973 Sugar Bowl against Alabama 24-23, taking home the national championship. The famed coach was inducted also into the Hall of Fame in 1980.
“Part of developing our athletes from young athletes into well-rounded, well-trained and developed athletes is properly putting children in a spot to compete with a good attitude and confidence,” Nate Parseghian said. “If we can work to develop those skills at a young age, then by the time they reach high school they’re ready for that level of competition. Some of our competitors have already achieved that level of training.”
Parseghian has some goals in mind for the district moving forward. He said he would like some community support around greater success for the Livingston School District athletes, including a dedicated practice field for the football teams.
According to Parseghian, athletes need these types of spaces to develop their skills and the school just does not have the space for that, so their skillset suffers. He said that the schools the Rangers play that are equipped with dedicated practice spaces have a more developed skillset, and it shows.
The local teams have successes in some competitions and struggles in other, the AD said, adding that while it isn’t all about winning, the goal is to win and be competitive in a healthy way. But these skills cannot be taught as efficiently at an older starting age.
“I do feel like this is more of a systemic thing that we are struggling with. It will take a little more than just working harder,” Parseghian said. “We need more coaches and youth sports implementations. The goal is to strive to be part of a solution to make our teams more competitive and improve our culture and pride and that our goal should be to win, and I think it’s OK to say that.”