Nate Parseghian receives 2023 Class A Athletic Director of the Year Award

Belgrade High School Athletic Director, Toby Robins, right, presented Livingston School District Athletic Director, Nate Parseghian, with the Montana Athletic Director of the Year Award at the MHSA annual meeting in Missoula on January 15, 2023.

 Courtesy Photo Nate Parseghian

Livingston School District Athletic Director Nate Parseghian has been awarded the 2023 Class A Athletic Director of the Year award by the State of Montana.

“I think it’s really an honor to be recognized for this because it’s voted on by my peers in Class A. It is really an honor to be recognized by that group,” Parseghian said. “I’ve really come to enjoy what I do. I love being a part of the school and involved in the community. I feel like I’m really lucky to be in this position and receiving this award. It has been really nice to hear from people who have reached out to congratulate me. I think it is a team effort of administrators, coaches and students, and I’m proud of that.”