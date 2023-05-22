downtown Livingston

Livingston gets some love from Discoverer, an international travel blog.

 John Carroll/Enterprise

Livingston was recently named “The Coolest Town in Montana” by Discoverer, an international travel blog.

In describing why Livingston was selected as the coolest city in Montana, the blog wrote:

