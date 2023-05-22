Livingston was recently named “The Coolest Town in Montana” by Discoverer, an international travel blog.
In describing why Livingston was selected as the coolest city in Montana, the blog wrote:
“This ultimate small-town in Montana only has around 8,000 people, but it holds a grand appeal for those who dream of a postcard-worthy Montana destination. Livingston is located in Paradise Valley, along the banks of the Yellowstone River, and claims the National Park as a backdrop. Kayak down the Yellowstone or fly fish in the waters. Hiking is a favorable pastime and there are multiple trails in town and in the surrounding mountains. The views through the pass as you head to Livingston are flawless.”
Discoverer also mentioned one place you don’t want to miss in Livingston: The Murray Bar. It described the bar as “an iconic live music hot spot with a generous drink menu and food service.”
Discoverer selected its coolest cities in all 50 states. Some others that made the list include: Kansas City, Missouri; Birmingham, Alabama; Anchorage, Alaska; Athens, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boise, Idaho; New Orleans, Louisiana; Portland, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts; Reno, Nevada; and New York City, New York.
The Enterprise posted the news of Livingston being named the coolest town in Montana on its Facebook page, and comments from readers included:
“Livingston is indeed a very cool town!” — Christy Rhoades
“Not certain if that’s a good thing through the eyes of Livingston natives.” — Hadji MacDuff
“Nice but I don’t think Livingston needs any more publicity, the locals know it’s cool and the more people move to town, the worse.” — Jim Frisk