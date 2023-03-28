A 41-year-old Livingston resident has been charged in federal court with two methamphetamine-related offenses.
Le Erland Fannin appeared in federal court in Billings on March 21 and was arraigned on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.
If convicted of the most serious charge, Fannin faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana. Fannin was released pending further proceedings.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Park County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
